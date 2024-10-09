Tarisland is a fantasy MMORPG that immerses players in a vast world filled with quests, dungeons, and diverse biomes. Players can choose between several classes, explore an expansive lore-rich world, and participate in epic PvE and PvP battles.

All Codes For Tarisland

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Tarisland. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 10/7

TARISLANDSTEAM —Redeem for 100 Achromatic Crystals

—Redeem for 100 Achromatic Crystals TARIS2024 — Redeem for 2,000 Silver Coins and 1 Crit Potion

— Redeem for 2,000 Silver Coins and 1 Crit Potion PlayTarisland — Redeem for 2,000 Silver Coins and 1 20 HP potion

— Redeem for 2,000 Silver Coins and 1 20 HP potion MMO2024 — Redeem for 2,000 Silver Coins, 10 level 30 Healing potions, and 1 Attack potion

— Redeem for 2,000 Silver Coins, 10 level 30 Healing potions, and 1 Attack potion TARISLAND — Redeem for a Game Pack, Limited Title, 1 Pet, and 1 Mount

How to Redeem Codes in Tarisland

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Tarisland on your Mobile Device Go to Redeem Gift Pack. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.