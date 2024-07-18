Key Takeaways Team Builder in College Football 25 offers deep customization options for players to create their own teams and import them into the game.

With three core pillars like Deep Creation Suite and Discover & Share, the mode celebrates user creativity and allows easy sharing of content.

From customizing team uniforms to stadiums, players have a lot of creative freedom to make their team truly their own in College Football 25.

Today, EA officially pulled the curtains off of the Team Builder mode for College Football 25. The game has released this week, and the website goes live just before the release of the standard edition. Team Builder dates back to 2009 and the ability to do the customization via the web is a much preferred experience over something in-game. The development team teamed up with creators and spent hours watching videos, reading blogs and scouring wish lists. Some were even hired to bring in to assist with building the mode for 2024. Team Builder is where players can create teams and import them into the game. This will also be available in Madden NFL 25.

Core Pillars of Team Builder

While EA focused on three core pillars for College Football 25 itself, the development team did the same for Team Builder. The first pillar was to create a Deep Creation Suite that provides a strong sense of ownership by offering deeper customization options than the past. The second was Discover & Share, which involved making sure content was easily accessible and easily shareable. Lastly, Elevating Creators was focused to celebrate the creative accomplishments in this mode.

The Process of Creation

The website is accessed here for building the team. The main screen will show the work by the community that includes the top downloads and highest-rated teams. Under "Start Creating", players will set the basics like name, nickname, logos, uniform provider (Nike, Adidas, Under Armour), and team colors. Logos will have a primary, secondary and tertiary logo. The primary is used by the in-game UI in Dynasty mode, as these teams will be swapped out with one of the current teams. Logos can be uploaded, but reportedly there will be copyrights for real logos. There are also pre-loaded logos to choose from.

The variable uniform providers all have their own separate perks. Nike has the option to choose from Vapor Fusion and Vapor Untouchable jersey stitch patterns. These will, in turn, change the stripe patterns that are available. An eyedropped tool is available for coloring along with the full detail options including hue, saturation, brightness, Hex and RGB value. Existing school team colors exist under Presets, so there will be a lot to play with. There will be five presets for uniforms in general as teams can have up to five jerseys, helmets, pants and socks.

Helmets are presented first for editing. Helmets are available in matte, shiny or chrome and facemask colors can be changed. Custom Layers are available with seven for the helmet. Each will have their own unique properties and placement options on the helmet. Assets can be imported or preset and position can be altered, easily. Jerseys, pants and socks will be customized after this and creating alternate uniforms will be simple.

Your House

Stadiums can also be customized once finishing up the uniforms. There will be eight components for stadium including the stadium, itself, the crowd, surface, logos, endzone, numbers, sidlines and benches. Each will have unique presets and the base canvas will be the choice of one of the existing 134 stadiums. Primary and secondary colors will be set for the crowd including scheduling white outs as an option. Choosing a field color is also an option and five custom layers are available for customizing the field. Endzones can also use a preset or be customized. Players will then set their play books and choose from one of seven generic roster types to fit the playing style. You can check out more details here.