The roguelike action title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate heads to the Nintendo Switch this July. This is the first console release for the game after its debut on Apple Arcade for iOS platforms.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Brings Roguelike Chaos on Switch

The four reptilian brothers fight the Foot Clan in a pursuit to save Splinter among their ranks. We'll be able to "explore iconic locations and face classic TMNT foes," according to the game trailer's description on Nintendo's YouTube channel. As you'd expect Rocksteady and Bebop are involved. Splintered Fate will have a four-player co-op as we "fight, adapt, and repeat" in a portal loop. If you ever get tired of the action and want to call it quits, you can drop in and drop out whenever you'd like.

Along the way, Michaelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, and of course, Leonardo will be able to enhance their abilities with power-ups. However, the trailer states "No two runs will be the same." Each character plays differently too. The trailer explains that Donatello's attacks have more range with his longer stick while Raphael has a higher critical rate while striking foes. Once you've cleared a room, you can pick a variety of "Turtle Powers" to customize your moveset and "create devastating combos." If your team dies, however, these abilities and power-ups will all reset.

Don't be too upset though. Whenever a run is finished, the Turtles rest at their home and can spend currency to earn artifacts, which are permanent upgrades. We see Raphael working out, and raising lifts.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is a timed Switch console exclusive, so it will likely join other systems like the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC sooner rather than later. Switch players, however, can shout out, "Cowabunga!"

The Turtles Are On A Roll

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are having a comeback. First, there was the excellent beat-em-up revival of Shredder's Revenge. Developed by Tribute Games, the retro-inspired visuals popped on screen. It felt like a revolution of the classic arcade game with modern twists and fluid animation. Speaking of arcade games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants from 2017 is finally getting a console and PC port later this month on April 23. A game based on the film Mutant Mayhem is also on the way.

Lastly, the Cowabunga Collection lets us revisit the old classics from Konami, including Turtles in Time, Tournament Fighters, and The Hyperstone Heist among others. "This collection is great reason to spend an evening ordering pizza and party like it's 1989," said our review.