Key Takeaways Tekken 8's first major patch brings character rebalancing and stage interaction adjustments, with Devil Jin, Alisa, Dragunov, and others receiving changes.

Important replays, including downloaded replays and online replays, will be unavailable for playback after the update.

The development team is cracking down on cheaters and will take action against players reported for cheating in ranked matches, including issuing warnings, resetting data, and suspending accounts.

In Tekken 8's first major patch since releasing a few weeks ago, there are some major caveats introduced. The biggest aspect is the rebalancing of characters, as the development team has had ample time to study the play habits for each character in the game. This also includes stage interactions and other elements such as the new Special Style. There are only twenty adjustments in total with Devil Jin, Alisa, Dragunov, Jack-8, Jun, Leo, Leroy, Lili, Raven, Reina, Nina, Steve and Yoshimitsu getting some changes. Reina and Dragunov are highlighted with three changes each with either balance or behavior incorporated with the changes.

There are three important elements that are coming with this patch that will affect everyone, however. Downloaded Replays and My Replay & Tips will be unavailable for playback. This also includes Online Replays. Any of this before the update will be removed. Super Ghost Battle & Ghost Match will see Ghost Data still remain available, but character behavior and moves will be updated to match the changes in the patch. Hopefully the team will figure out a way in the future to alleviate from having to do this, but currently these will be lost. You can read the full list of changes here in the patch notes.

Addressing Potential Cheaters

Harada and company have been keeping a tabs on the leaderboards and will be looking to punish cheaters. This looks to be based on reports coming in of players as the team will weigh those reports against the top of the leaderboards and take necessary action. Sure, some people might be that good and a bad loser comes in and reports them. This is mainly for ranked matches and, if found, can result up to a suspension of the account since the game is tied to Tekken IDs rather than platform usernames. You can read Harada's full quote below.

"Response to Illegal Play We are currently investigating the match data of the top ranked players in "LEADERBOARD" who have been reported for cheating in online matches such as "RANKED MATCH" and have received reports in the game. If the results of the investigation indicate that the player is cheating, an in-game warning will be issued, and actions such as resetting related data and suspending the account will be taken during the upcoming maintenance. We will update you on the status of this matter as soon as we have more information."