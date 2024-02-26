Key Takeaways Tekken 8 breaks records with 2 million copies sold in a month, continuing with eSports events and content updates.

If you would have told gamers in the arcade in 1994 that their beloved new fighting game, Tekken, would in 30 years release its 8th proper entry with nary a rough pixel in sight and sell two million copies in a single month, they probably would think you were the most unbelievable fake time traveller ever. Yet that’s exactly what Tekken 8 has managed to do.

After launching on January 26, 2024, the critically-acclaimed fighting game has sold over two million copies worldwide after moving more than one million the very first day across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. But the runaway success for Tekken isn’t stopping there as developer/publisher Bandai Namco will continue to support the game through eSports events, content updates and music/licensing announcements alongside the upcoming Tekken World Tour 2024.

World Tour Launching April 13

Set for April 13, 2024, the world tour will allow players to compete in Tekken 8 through events across the world to earn points and progress through the rankings, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Tekken World Tour Finals to take the crown as the best Tekken 8 player in the world. Finally, Tekken Shop will be making its way into the game, providing customization items like costumes from previous games, licensed items and character skins for avatars.

Tekken 8 is the first mainline installment in the series in seven years — which shows the remarkable staying power Tekken 7 has — and continues the storyline that holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running video game narrative.

New Characters Rendered in Unreal Engine 5

The story mode takes place six months after the events of Tekken 7 and focuses on Jin Kamaza, who goes against his fate and challenges his father, Kazuya Mishima. The 32 character roster includes new and returning characters who look better than ever thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5.

Tekken 8 boasts a new system encouraging a more “aggressive” playstyle alongside the new Heat System and new game modes such as Arcade Quest and Super Ghost Battles. However you choose how to play Tekken 8, it's clear that the game is just getting started and should hold any fighting game fan's attention for years to come.