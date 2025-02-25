Anna Williams Coming to Tekken 8

Bandai Namco and the developers and creators of Tekken 8 held a new TEKKEN Talk Live while you were sleeping. This TEKKEN Talk focused completely on Season 2 and lasted about two hours. The first new DLC character was also announced for Season 2, along with the release date. The season characters will once again be released by actual season in the calendar, with the first one coming March 31. It was also announced that Tekken 8 has sold over three million copies worldwide in just one year. This was faster than Tekken 7, which has sold over 12 million copies dating back to its release in 2017.

TEKKEN Talk and Season 2 Overview

Closing out the European TEKKEN Cup 3, Harada, Michael Murray, Nakatsu and Yasuda ESPORTS came together for this TEKKEN Talk session. Following the sales numbers announcements, new Tekken-related products were announced including skate decks, Tekken Festival DJ live albums, new statues and more. Season 2 will actually features six DLCs including four characters and two new stages. Summer and Winter will see a new character and a new stage, while Spring and Autumn will just be a new character.

A Season Pass that will specifically include this content will be available on April 1. Each piece of DLC will come with 72-hour early access. A large scale balance adjustment will also release on April 1 with Season 2. Focus is being pointed towards the Heat System both offensively and defensively. The team will also implement proper matchmaking based on skill level while creating a competitive and fair point system. Tekken Power will not longer be used for matchmaking. The system will consider the highest rank among all characters. Player Ranks are also getting adjusted for Season 2.

Ghost Vs. Ghost is getting added to this update. Players can rate their Ghost actions as NICE or BAD to customize behavior. This begins rollout with v1.13 in March and will be released in May as Tekken Ghost Showdown. If there was ever a Fight Manager mode, this looks to be it. The team also discussed changes to upcoming tournaments in the video.

Anna Williams Coming to Tekken 8

Many were calling for the appearance of Anna Williams much sooner than this, but she is the first character in Season 2 of Tekken 8. Joining Lidia, Heihachi, Eddy Gordo and Final Fantasy XVI's Clive Rosfield, Anna goes back to the original Tekken as an alternate character. Anna is Nina's sister, but has been an important part of the franchise since day one.