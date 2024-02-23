Key Takeaways Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III continues its dominance as Circana's best-selling game of January 2024.

Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and Persona 3 all make strong debuts last month, claiming the next three spots below Call of Duty.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth also cracked the top ten, while Prince of Persia and Jujutsu Kaisen snuck into the top twenty list.

After coming off of one of the busiest years for game releases, the first month of 2024 still managed to feature the launch of several highly-anticipated games.

Call of Duty claims top spot alongside strong debuts for six January games

Despite these high profile releases, it was last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III that managed to secure the top spot on Circana’s best-selling software charts for January 2024. But immediately following the shooter are three games that all initially launched last month: Tekken 8 at second, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in third and Persona 3: Reload at fourth. Although Suicide Squad and Persona 3 both technically released their standard editions in the early days of February, the tracking period for Circana lasted from December 30, 2023 through February 3 of this year, which is why both titles managed to appear so high on the charts. Further down, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth made its first appearance in seventh, while the remastered version of The Last of Us: Part II helped it jump all the way up to the ninth spot.

Outside of the top ten, two other January releases managed to sneak into the full list of twenty titles. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown made its debut in thirteenth, while Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash snuck in at the nineteenth spot. For those wondering why the surprise survival hit Palworld is not anywhere to be found despite the recent announcement that the game has surpassed 25 million players since its release last month, Circana Analyst Mat Piscatella shared over on Twitter that the game’s publisher Pocketpair is not a DLP participating member, so digital sales for the game were not included.

Check out the full list of the top ten best-selling games of January 2024 below, and be sure to read our reviews by clicking on their respective titles.