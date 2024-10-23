The Wolf Among Us 2 has had a bit of a tumultuous development cycle. The project was announced, shuttered alongside the studio, announced again and then went dark for a while. Many thought the upcoming sequel was in development trouble, but alas, Telltale Games has confirmed that the project is still on the way.

Rumors were spreading across the internet recently that progress on Telltale's episodic continuation was troubled; so much so that the likelihood of the project being outright canceled was high. In a statement to Eurogamer, however, Telltale confirmed that those were just tall tales.

In the studio's statement to Eurogamer, a Telltale PR representative conveyed that "we don't comment on rumours and unsubstantiated Reddit threads." They then confirmed, however, that "development on The Wolf Among Us 2 continues and we're excited to share more about the game with Telltale fans and our community when the time is right."

Case Closed?

After being announced at 2017's San Diego Comic-Con, The Wolf Among Us 2 was initially supposed to land across various platforms in 2018. Unfortunately, Telltale Games as a whole was shuttered in September 2018 due to what was dubbed "insurmountable challenges." Thus, every project the studio was working on (including The Wolf Among Us 2) was canceled.

Almost miraculously, Telltale Games was revived by LCG Entertainment not long after the studio's closure. Following its resuscitation, it was revealed at 2019's The Game Awards that the project was back in development. The Big Bad Wolf and crew were set to return to Fabletown.

The team at Telltale Games once again went quiet. The plan was to develop all of the second season's episodes simultaneously, so a longer development time was expected. The plan was to have the sequel ready for release in 2023. In early 2023, however, another official delay would push the game into 2024.

That, of course, is now. With little-to-no communication about the second season, it's no wonder that fans have speculated about its progress. But as Telltale Games' CEO Jamie Ottilie stated last year, "Making games is difficult and they need time to be right. And it doesn't do any of us any good to ship something that's not ready...if we put this game out and it's not ready, we're going to get torn to shreds."

Since Telltale Games' 2018 resurgence, its only new release was last year's The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Developed in collaboration with Deck Nine, the series earned solid reviews with a current Metacritic score of 75%. Outside of The Wolf Among Us 2, there haven't been any other announced projects coming from Telltale.

"Fairytale Characters are Real and Walk Among Us."

If you're unfamiliar, The Wolf Among Us puts you in the role of Bigby, a take on The Big Bad Wolf. The setting, which originates from the DC Comics series Fables, is a "gritty detective noir" that sees popular fairy tale characters living within a real-world setting. The sequel is said to take place six months after the events of season one of The Wolf Among Us.

Hopefully we'll hear more from Telltale Games soon regarding the sequel's progress. It's highly unlikely we'll be seeing the game in 2024, so keep your fingers crossed that it lands on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S sometime next year.

