The PC gaming era from the late 1990s to the early 2000s is untouched in gaming history. Only a select few were able to experience this as the amount of exclusive titles at that time were truly just that. These games didn't make their way over to consoles, and if they did, they never held a candle to the source material. So duplicating this experience for a few old heads hasn't been warranted, particularly since real-time strategy games made a comeback in recent years. Developer Slipgate Ironworks provided an experience that nobody knew they actually wanted, however, and this is perfectly modernizing an old formula with Tempest Rising.

A History Lesson in the Basics

There's no denying the heavy influence of the Command & Conquer series on Tempest Rising. While that series spun off into the Red Alert series, developer Westwood's original story involved the GDI and the NOD in Command & Conquer, and the series narrative never added more factions to the list. Red Alert did provide the occasional third, or had multiple countries with slightly different stats, but the GDI and NOD were the face of the C&C series over four different games.

EA remastered the Command & Conquer collection to much success and had promised a revitalization of the series. It never happened. Tempest Rising takes two factions that are directly derived from the GDI and the NOD with Global Defense Force as the GDI and the Tempest Dynasty as the NOD. The GDF is described as a highly-trained global military coalition formed from the remnants of Western superpowers while the Tempest Dynasty is a militant empire of former Soviet and Asian nations.

EA released its final Command & Conquer with Command & Conquer 4, which was extremely far from the series direction (outside of C&C Renegade) and the series all but died after that. C&C 3, however, saw success on both PC and on consoles, and Tempest Rising really feels like a proper sequel to that specific game. Both sides have distinct economies and playstyles that truly separate one another.

The basis for these games in terms of doing battle is to build up a base, mine for resources that are strategically placed on a map, unlock higher-tier units to do battle and then go to battle. Over the years, the overall strategy for these types of games have been called rushing. Once the formula is figured out, which it will be over time, it becomes a game of speed and proficiency to grow an army faster than everyone else. Players learn what works and what doesn't, meaning experimentation and different play styles are out the window. This is the issue with these legacy games.

