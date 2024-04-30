Temple of Shadows is a mobile game that combines strategic ninja battles with automatic combat mechanics. Players can customize their ninjas with unique costumes and abilities, engage in arena challenges for rankings and rewards, and explore an engaging storyline. Strengthen your ninjas using gear and scrolls, join guilds for team battles, and conquer dungeons to forge your legend. Designed for both novices and experienced players, this game offers a mix of strategy, customization, and continuous adventure.

All Codes For Temple of Shadows

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Temple of Shadows. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/27

CHAKRA77 – Redeem the code for 100 Raffle Tickets and 100 Basic Summon Tickets

CHIDORI77 – Redeem the code for 100 Raffle Tickets and 100 Basic Summon Tickets

Kurenai2403 – Redeem the code for free rewards

Shizune0202 – Redeem the code or free rewards

TENTEN2024 – Redeem the code for free rewards

NARUTO111 – Redeem the code for free rewards

SASUKE777 – Redeem the code free rewards

DISCORD123 – Redeem the code for 100 Tier-up Orbs, 300 Gold, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

HOKAGE123 – Redeem the code for 100 Tier-up Orbs, 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, and 100 Basic Summon Tickets

KAGE999 – Redeem the code for 100 Tier-up Orbs, 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, and 100 Basic Summon Tickets

Karin1212 – Redeem the code for five Premium Summon Tickets and 200 Gold.

KONOHA333 – Redeem the code for 20 Missions Square Refresh Tickets, 200 Gold, and 10,000 Silver

KURAMA99 – Redeem the code for 100 Basic Summon Tickets.

MITSUKI789 – Redeem the code for 100 Golds and 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets

MOMOSHIKI – Redeem the code for 100 Gold and 2 Premium Summon Tickets.

SUSANO123 – Redeem the code for 10 Missions Square Refresh Tickets and 200 Gold

How to Redeem Codes in Temple of Shadows

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Temple of Shadows on your Mobile Device In your village, tap the avatar icon located in the top-left corner of the screen. Select the Redeem option. Click the gift Icon Enter any of the provided codes into the text box. Click on Redeem

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.