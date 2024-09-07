Cast your mind back to the dire state of affairs circa-2016 and not even the most die-hard Nintendo fans could say with a straight-face that the future felt bright in any conceivable way. A console that had missed the mark completely with the Wii U, supported/hindered by a software line-up that -- while offering occasional success and noteworthy enjoyment -- at worst, felt scarce, barren and a reminder that Nintendo had [again] misread the room as to what a Wii successor should've been to both consumers and the industry alike.

Whatever was to follow the Wii U, it seemed that nothing short of a miracle could help turn Nintendo's fortunes around. Fast-forward back to the present day and with a console that now stands as the company's best-selling system -- and the third-best in the entire industry -- it's safe to assume the Switch has done exactly that.

Inspiring fresh optimism into the notion of third-party support, as much first-party intrigue into what lies around the corner, the Nintendo Switch will go down as one of the biggest/greatest turn-arounds in a company's fortunes as far as gaming is concerned. With a stellar roster of software on top of a hardware premise that felt novel yet far from gimmicky, there is plenty to chew over and explore when it comes to the Switch's past seven-year output. So here, on the eve of what many believe is the precipice of Nintendo's next major console, we get into what we feel are the ten games that have defined the Switch's life-cycle, from its launch in March 2017 to the here and now.

Editor's Note: The below list was voted on by multiple writers at Hardcore Gamer and reflects the average of our personal rankings.

10 Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Gone, But Definitely Not Forgotten

Anyone who's played even one mainline entry of a Kirby game,will know that its seemingly-simple cutesy exterior often leads to an endgame sequence of the most strange, surreal and downright Eldritch-like in appearance. An upbeat, happy-going, food-loving, pink puffball of a character coming face to face with the most bizarre of entities.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land might not have been the strangest of trips, but its trans-dimensional journeying into fully 3D environments -- a series-first as far as mainline games goes -- was just the start of what would become one of the series' more unique and stand-out releases. Even without its comical Mouthful Mode gameplay and opportunities to explore and uncover every secret to this seemingly post-apocalyptic setting, Forgotten Land felt like a fitting step up for a series that had felt content in the template it had established all those years ago. Kirby's copy-ability gameplay was still as approachable as ever, but with Forgotten Land, the series proved it was more than ready to try new ideas.

9 Astral Chain

The Strongest Link

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released August 30, 2019 Developer(s) Platinum Games Publisher(s) Nintendo

There are few developers whose name alone carries with it a level of justifiable expectation. In the decade-and-a-half they've been active, PlatinumGames have built both a pedigree and now a legacy for satisfyingly-stylish combat. Jam-packed into the kind of presentation and execution that is both fearless yet joyous for the medium it's attached to. From Vanquish to Bayonetta, The Wonderful 101 to games that seem to only get better with age a la Metal Gear Rising....2019's Astral Chain was the answer to the question we all foolishly ask ourselves again and again with each new game announcement: can Platinum find yet another nuanced way to impress us with combat?

Naturally, the answer was a resounding yes. But Astral Chain owes as much of its success to the game's embracing of its over-the-top premise, let alone a combat system that involves not one, but two playable characters. Taking on the role of one of two siblings of a special Police Task Force, alongside a tethered interdimensional creature, referred to as "Legions". On paper, the prospect may sound puzzling -- maybe a little daunting -- but it doesn't take long for the studio's finesse in the genre to shine through. Aided on top by a soundtrack that is as bombastic and as bold as its set-pieces, there's an argument to be had that Astral Chain serves as Platinum's most mechanically-satisfying game to date. And perhaps overall, one of the studio's finest works yet.

8 Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The House Always Wins

Strategy RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 89/100 Critics Recommend: 94% Released July 26, 2019 Developer(s) Intelligent Systems Publisher(s) Nintendo

Five years later, there is still many a heated debate on which faction/nation can be considered the "ideal" side to align with. Who was right, who was wrong? What truly was the best outcome for the continent of Fódlan? If things were different, could we have avoided the bloodshed that inevitably arises during the game's second main act? While the series' more recent entries on the 3DS -- so far as writing and setting -- are at best inoffensively serviceable and at worst, its downright weakest elements, Fire Emblem: Three Houses was the first game since the series' resurgence with Awakening in 2013 to put its world-building, story and characters front-and-center. Fódlan, a setting with interesting lore and history to uncover; its cast, a delightful assortment with their own backstories and perspectives.

But on the gameplay side too, Three Houses made sure to deliver. A more social-sim styled Academy setting where player decisions and management of one's time, felt like you were genuinely nurturing a roster of individuals. Combat still as enticing-yet-susceptible to unforeseen risk-turn-disaster if one's units aren't sufficiently placed. Backed up by a soundtrack whose most notable chapters/moments are complimented by arguably some of the series' best standalone tracks. It took a few years for it to finally get its Switch debut, but Three Houses proved the wait was well worth it.

Related 10 Best PlayStation Launch Titles Of All Time The first step to winning the console war is nailing the launch line-up.

7 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

"Don't Cry Because It's Over..."

Being able to get by using the exact same map/layout of Hyrule -- albeit with some minor tweaks here and there -- could be considered in of itself an accomplishment. But the fact Nintendo found so many ways to innovate, evolve and deliver on that same stroke of creative genius they've administered time after time, was telling. Tears of the Kingdom can be jokingly brushed off as a glorified DLC, but it's in its newfound abilities, as well as its expanded approach to sandbox-style puzzle-solving, where the sequel to one of 2017's most high-profile releases finds its identity.

The integration of players being able to build and construct devices of varying complexity and applications was just a small piece of the game's emergent qualities. New ways to traverse -- Ascend quite literally allowing you to phase through any hanging piece of geometry -- and new ways to think long-term, deciding which weapons and items to Fuse together, to make stronger/better-suited variants are just a few examples. And that's without getting to the revelation that as well as Hyrule (and the skies above it), the newly-discovered Depths expanded the exploration and revelatory discoveries more than two-fold in size.

Whether it's discovering a cave off to the side or somehow "breaking" a puzzle by solving it in some unconventional manner, Tears of the Kingdom might not have been wholly original in its design and make-up, but its ample amount of eureka moments, first-time surprises and sheer wealth of new discoveries to uncover meant this was yet another open-world showcase more than deserving of another 100+ hour investment.

6 Hades

God-Tier

It's hard not to understate just how well (and quickly) developer Supergiant Games have established a name for themselves over the past decade, as one of the industry's most prolific names in the realm of independent releases. Gameplay, writing, music, art-style; Supergiant are a team of varied skills, casting a wide-net on the genres they've attempted to explore to much success. So the prospect of a Supergiant rogue-like -- with all the visual and mechanical wow-factor we've come to love -- seemed like a no-brainer.

Fitting then that even with high expectations -- as much the cushion of a lengthy Early Access period prior -- Hades still managed to deliver and surprise with a run-based concept whose trappings were more than purely gameplay-focused. But in making the most of its mythological backdrop, seeing how Supergiant handled the representation of many a Greek deity, Hades was a game whose narrative and world-building set-up proved just as enticing to uncover.

5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Home Away From Home

4.5 /5 Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Developer(s) Nintendo EPD Publisher(s) Nintendo Multiplayer Online Multiplayer , Local Multiplayer

There are instances of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, but are there many cases of being caught in the right place at the wrong time? It's hard not to understate that 2020 was a...different...sort of year for many of us around the world. And regardless of whether Animal Crossing: New Horizon's monumental success can be partially, largely or predominantly attributed to the circumstances at large at the time, there's no denying that for an entry that had been long-anticipated for fans of Nintendo's life-simulation series, the wait had been worth it.

New Horizons finds your character taking ownership of a deserted island and before long, transforming it from an empty plot of land, to a bustling community of new and returning characters alike. With a whole host of new ways to freely create, customize and fine-tweak one's resort, New Horizons was the kind of release you could play for minutes or entire blocks of hours without ever feeling like one's time was wasted. Perhaps the closest the series has gotten to allowing as true a reflection of the player in miniature, vacation-island form, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was yet another example of a beloved Nintendo IP going above-and-beyond for its inevitable Switch incarnation.

4 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

A Link to the Future

4.5 /5 Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 96/100 Critics Recommend: 96% Released March 3, 2017 Developer(s) Nintendo EPD Publisher(s) Nintendo

"Open-world Zelda." That statement might sound a little ridiculous, eye-rolling and perhaps hollow given most entries have been far from linear affairs. But if the teasers, snippets and brief glimpses of what could be construed as gameplay were anything to go by prior to release, it was clear Nintendo were striving for something truly ambitious and revolutionary for a series that, much like Mario, has been steeped in tradition and well-worn formulae. Breath of the Wild, as was finally revealed as its subtitle in 2016, was to be a Zelda game like no other. Entire systems, methods and means of progression we'd gotten accustomed to were altered, mixed around and in some cases, removed entirely. In the wake of Skyward Sword's middling/mixed reception by fans, no one would begrudge a more cynical view that Nintendo surely couldn't pull this off, right?

How wrong we were. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild didn't just breathe new life into Nintendo's famed action-adventure series, it arguably lay the groundwork for a radical evolution in the open-world genre in totality. The land of Hyrule was in itself one giant puzzle of a world to figure out, explore and deduce how to get from A to B within. With your trustee Shiekah Slate in hand and an eye for anything that piques your interest, Breath of the Wild proved to be far more hands-off than expected. Granting players the freedom to get at the world's content in whatever way they liked. Want to go straight to Hyrule Castle and defeat Ganon from the off? Go right ahead, nothing save the limits of your own abilities and equipment will stop you.

But at the heart of it all, Breath of the Wild did what no other Zelda game has done prior and that's make its greatest moments come by way of its momentary discoveries. Seeing what happens when you arrive at Eventide Island, stumbling upon a flying dragon above the Eldin region, exploiting the potential of one's Stasis ability on certain objects...and of course, uncovering the location of the Master Sword and how to properly obtain it. These are just a handful of the many, many moments to be found -- in a game that felt at times boundless yet carefully orchestrated at the same time.

Related 10 Best PS5 Games Of All Time The PS5 plays host to some truly incredible exclusive titles, but which are the cream of the crop?

3 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Everyone, Everything & Everywhere All At Once

Nintendo's famed series of fighting games -- pitting iconic and well-known characters of both Nintendo and third-party renown, against one another -- has always had a flair for the unpredictable. The introduction of new modes and means of participating in competitive play, let alone the increasing roster with each subsequent entry, has proven that Smash (to refer to its shortened, one-word moniker) has been no slouch when it comes to the notion of bang for one's buck. But even with a series as regularly jam-packed as it is, even its most loyalist fans would admit that even they can acknowledge that a cross-over series as ambitious as this would have its limits. That is, until one fateful day in June 2018 during that year's E3 showing, three words would be plastered across the screen that would go to define the latest entry's iconic placement: Everyone Is Here!

To say that every single character from across the series would feature was a bombshell of an announcement still would not cut it. A gala of stages, items, Assist Trophies (opportunities for requested characters to get at least some showing) and accompanying modes -- that was on top of the various ways players could fight it out online and offline alike -- only proved Super Smash Bros Ultimate was making every attempt to make that namesake literal. Six years on from its release and Ultimate has only grown in strength with the addition of new modes and more importantly, two seasons' worth of new characters. Ballooning an already mighty roster, to a now-whopping 80+ characters that can now call on the likes of Steve from Minecraft, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard and even Sora from Kingdom Hearts as viable fighters.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate at times can look and feel overwhelming and a little self-indulgent. But at its core, like its series brethren, Ultimate is more than just a fighting game, it's a tightly-knit celebration of video games as a medium, a culture and a realm where the impossible can be rendered possible. Where else can you have it that Mario, Kirby, Shulk, Solid Snake, the protagonist of any number of Fire Emblem games, Ridley, Bayonetta and a Mii dressed as Sans from Undertale are all in the same place?

2 Metroid Dread

Metroid [High] Five

4.5 /5 Action Adventure Metroidvania Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released October 8, 2021 Developer(s) MercurySteam Publisher(s) Nintendo

One of the earliest perceptions about the Switch was its nature as a hybrid system. Unifying what had once been deemed the "home" and "portable/handheld" platforms for Nintendo prior. A console that would play to the strengths of both, without either one's weakness. And in many ways, it could be argued that MercurySteam's 2021 rendition of the world of Metroid, via Metroid Dread, is the living embodiment of that sentiment. A culmination of the series' past strengths in all its 2D glory. From the slickness of movement, to the labyrinthine arrangement of locales, to boss fights that stand as some of the series' best to date.

No matter how deep you were entrenched in the lore, the history and simply the need to see Metroid resurface via a new release, Dread more than delivered with a game both mechanically and visually satisfying to engage with. A little nostalgic it might've been to see the series favorites like the Speed Booster and Screw Attack return, Dread made sure to offer up new inclusions when and where it mattered most. An expanded form of the counter ability originally debuting in the 3DS remake of Metroid II made perfect sense, as did the more notable cat-and-mouse segments involving the notorious E.M.M.I. units. Providing a fresh change of pace that briefly turned Hunter into Hunted.

Be it at its most subtle, its most surprising, and in the case of its final boss, its most outlandish -- with what is still one of the most satisfying, over-the-top sequences of any Metroid game period -- Metroid Dread rarely, if ever, put a foot wrong. MercurySteam had proven they could walk that fine line between originality and familiarity when it came to delivering on what Metroid fans want. Acclaimed the world over and eventually becoming the most successful series entrant so far as sales go, Metroid Dread is the post-Fusion pipe-dream fans had been hoping for, fully and wonderfully realized.

1 Super Mario Odyssey

"Where We're Going, We Don't Need Stars"

Not that Nintendo's prime, mustachioed mascot doesn't carry immense expectations, no matter the platform, but with recent platforming entries at the time confined to the "New" brand and the Wii U's 3D World assembly of linear sequences to tackle, you'd arguably have to go back as far as 2002's Sunshine on the Gamecube to find Mario's last voyage into true sandbox-style, 3D platforming. A game that, while good in parts, has in recent times established a more of a debatable "mixed" response from fans. If the Switch was to deliver a truly exceptional Mario platformer -- let alone deliver that "killer app" the system needed for its first year of release -- Super Mario Odyssey would have to go all-in and all-out.

And it most certainly did via the underlying selling point with its capture mechanic. A means by which Mario utilizes his trustee companion, Cappy, to take the form of any number of recognizable foes, devices and items alike in the pursuit of gathering Moons to progress from one sandbox-style level to the next. But the key to Odyssey's enjoyment, come success, was in its unshakable and undeniable distilling of the joy of 3D Mario games. The idea that simply controlling Mario -- and experimenting with one's move-set -- was in itself a worthwhile investment.

So to apply this to a quest across a whole host of aesthetically-clashing environments, each with their own novel spin and appeal, meant Super Mario Odyssey in effect felt like the culmination of every idea, major and minute alike, Nintendo have applied to their most iconic series. Everything from the original Super Mario Bros. on the NES, to Super Mario 64, Sunshine, both Galaxy entries and everything in-between was present and accounted for. A game that was celebratory to the series' legacy, but knowledgeable too in how it can still push for fresh and creative new ideas to keep that appeal ongoing. Combining the best of the series' sandbox, platforming and player-led aspects as to what was and was not possible, Super Mario Odyssey is Nintendo at its absolute, creative prime. And seven years later, remains the Switch's greatest accomplishment on the first-party software front.