When one first gets started in Balatro just getting that first win feels like a monumental achievement. Somehow, despite the climbing score requirements, RNG and killer boss blinds, ante 8 was cleared and the victory screen was reached! Balatro's response: "Great job! Now do it again on Red Stake!" Yup, this was only the lowest difficulty: you've still got to fight your way up through six more difficulties and defeat Gold Stake to claim ultimate victory.
Ten Tips for Dominating Gold Stake in Balatro
