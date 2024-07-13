Key Takeaways Shadow of the Erdtree expands Elden Ring lore and gameplay, offering a lengthy DLC experience with challenging boss fights.

Games like Aeterna Noctis, Death's Gambit, and La Mulana 2 provide brutal challenges for soulsborne fans.

Ghostrunner 2, Hollow Knight, and Metroid Dread offer fast-paced action and engaging boss battles for a satisfying experience.

With Shadow of the Erdtree, Fromsoft once again delivered more than anyone could have expected. It's an excellent expansion, one that both builds upon base game Elden Ring and fills in many important gaps in the lore. It's also long for a DLC expansion, clocking in at around thirty hours or so, depending on how much trouble one has with its many bosses. Long though it may be, though, it does eventually end, leaving players with a large gaming gap that needs filling.

Related Review: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Elden Ring wasn't enough for the massive playerbase, as Shadow of the Erdtree offers an extension of what we've come to love.

It's usually easy enough to figure out the next game to play, but soulsborne games tend to always leave one wanting even more brick walls to beat down. Fortunately, there's no shortage of challenging games out there capable of satisfying even the most accomplished Tarnished. Here are but a few of them, in no particular order, of course.

10 Aeterna Noctis

Precision platforming at its fiercest.

For a lot of metroidvanias out there, platforming tends to take something of a backseat to other elements such as combat, bosses and item collection. In Aeterna Noctis, however, it's kind of the opposite. Not that there aren’t good combat and tough boss fights to be had, mind you; there absolutely are. Rather, it’s that platforming skill is the player’s most important asset.

The underworld of Aeterna Noctis is one that’s riddled with traps and passages that no mere mortal was meant to pass. Actually, they’re pretty reminiscent of the rooms seen along Madeline’s climb in Celeste. They should be impassable, yet, with enough talent and determination, one can indeed push through and prove themselves.

9 Death's Gambit: Afterlife

Even agents of Death can have it rough sometimes.

There are more than a few noticeable influences in Death's Gambit: Afterlife. Those with a long history of gaming will likely see bits of Shadow of the Colossus, Dark Souls and, yes, Hollow Knight as they make their way through the fallen land of Siradon and put to rest the immortals lingering within it.

For the soulslike fan, though, the big draw here is definitely going to be its “heroic” bosses, which offer players encounters that are actually rather mechanically complex, much more than just the ol’ “dodge and poke” seen in most other games and even Death's Gambit: Afterlife’s other bosses.

8 La Mulana 2

Tomb-raiding is never easy.

On its face, La Mulana 2 looks like a standard metroidvania title heavily focused on exploration. True, exploration and regular progress are important here, but don’t be fooled. La Mulana 2 actually offers a serious challenge in a couple of different forms.

First, the bosses of La Mulana 2 are no joke. They’re adept at avoiding damage and hit like a bag of bricks in turn. Just like in Elden Ring, learning patterns and properly timing one’s abilities are critical to defeating them. Additionally, the puzzle element can downright stonewall players who don’t pay attention, so those looking to have their wider complement of skills tested would do well with this one.

7 Ghostrunner 2

Achieve perfection or die trying.

Challenging as many of its boss fights can be, Elden Ring on the whole is a fair game. A Tarnished need not be flawless in their attempts to defeat a boss, and progress overall is steady. Ghostrunner and Ghostrunner 2, however, are different stories. Perfection isn’t just a goal; it’s borderline necessary.

Related Review: Ghostrunner 2 Ghostrunner 2 does succeed in what it set out to do which is create a fast-paced action game that can make the player feel like an invincible ninja.

As Jack, players get a wide range of abilities and toys to play with, all meant for one thing: to help them be the speediest, most efficiently deadly cyborg assassin possible. Gameplay is fast, free-flowing and intense, as just one good hit on Jack is enough to end a run. It’s high-risk, high-reward and highly satisfying.

6 Hollow Knight

The insect world is a sad and brutal place.

Just like with Marika's Golden Order in Elden Ring, the glory days of the Pale King's Hallownest have already long since passed. All that remains is the ever-withering husk of a once grand and glorious place, its corridors decaying and its citizens mindlessly wandering about, attacking anything they encounter. Unlike the Lands Between, Hallownest cannot be saved, but it can perhaps be put to rest at last.

To do that, players have to fully explore Hallownest, gather power and take down the dozens of crazed bosses inhabiting the kingdom’s husk. It's the perfect blend of soulslike and metroidvania, which is why the wait for the sequel has been so hard.

5 Returnal

Try, try, try again and again and again and again and...

This is one of those games that is really only for those with patience enough to die a few times before getting the hang of it. See, Returnal draws heavily from roguelikes, restructuring itself and asking players to mostly start from zero upon death. Challenge is less about defeating tough bosses and more about surviving potentially overwhelming encounters room by room.

The key to advancement in Returnal is a combination of knowledge, dodge mastery and learning how to deconstruct encounters enemy by enemy. The reward: a surprisingly deep sci-fi tale and full enjoyment of some of the most responsive controls in gaming.

4 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Become a parry king or die like a chump.

If struggling against and eventually overcoming difficult bosses is what one likes most about Elden Ring, then Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has what you're looking for. It’s functionally very different, though. For one, it's mission based. Equipment and upgrades have some influence, but gathering power during each mission counts for a lot more. For another, this is a game in which parrying is essential.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, though, parrying and guard-breaking are the means of dealing damage, not to mention surviving most fights. Getting the rhythm for each enemy down and exploiting openings is basically what wins the day here, creating fights as challenging as Elden Ring's toughest boss battles.

3 Metroid Dread

Samus has got the moves and this time she needs them.

When it came out back in 2021, Metroid Dread had almost an entire decade’s worth of hype to live up to, and it largely did. Not only did Nintendo craft a compelling world for players to explore, but it also managed to build upon classic Metroid gameplay in a way that kept it feeling both fresh and familiar.

As fun as ZDR is to explore, the big draw of Metroid Dread is its roster of bosses. Not all are Elden Ring hard, but most require good use of Samus' full arsenal, parry and fluid movements to overcome. Until a certain other game releases, this is a prime experience for both Metroid and soulsborne fans.

2 Lies of P

This Pinocchio might still be a liar, but maybe don't call him out on it.

Considering that most people know the story of Pinocchio from the 1940 Disney animation, getting soulsborne fans to take Lies of P seriously was likely going to be something of a tall order. Yet, thanks to a solid demo and very well-tuned combat gameplay, it’s now one of the surprise successes of this past year.

Related Lies of P Needs Boss Refights

Put plainly, Lies of P offer those starving for more Bloodborne a healthy helping of what they love most: deadly fast bosses and nearly-essential parrying. Lies of P demands respect for its enemies, awarding victory only to those who learn its bosses and develop the reflexes to make use of that knowledge. It’s puppets instead of blood beasts, but it’s good and challenging combat all the same.

1 Demon's Souls (2020)

More souls is never a bad thing.

There’s probably an argument to be made for every one of FromSoft’s soulsborne games to be the hardest in the developer’s catalog. One might host the hardest boss, as has been said about Elden Ring. Another might sport the most unwieldy combat, as has been claimed about Dark Souls II. For fans used to Elden Ring, however, Demon’s Souls will probably provide the biggest challenge.

In short, Demon’s Souls hosts the most unforgiving structure out of all its siblings. Death is harshly punished, and checkpoints are only awarded upon defeating bosses. There are other wrinkles to add to the challenge, but these two together should be more than enough for aspiring FromSoft champions.