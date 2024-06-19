Key Takeaways Playing Terraria without Wings is a nightmare; escaping threats becomes impossible. It's both fun and intense.

Playing through Terraria without Wings is a nightmare. Even if you skated past the Eye of Cthulhu without much challenge, escaping the Wall of Flesh's pursuit can be a death sentence without a means to glide and fly away from the encroaching threat. Terraria can be a lot of silly fun, but very intense in other places too.

Whether you want to optimize your summoner's dodging ability or embrace your inner bird, this list covers the best wings found throughout Terraria. The options boasting superior capabilities in speed, height, and time airborne. As a bonus, it will also detail how to complete some of the more complicated boss summons necessary to obtain rarer wings, like the Festive Wings from the Everscream or the Empress Wings from the Empress of Light.

1 Fledgling Wings

A Useful, If Limited, Introduction To Terraria's Wings

Speed: 15

15 Maximum Height: 18 Tiles

18 Tiles Time Airborne: .42 Seconds

Coming in last are the Fledgling Wings, the only pair of wings found before Hardmode. Despite their meager speed and time airborne, Fledgling Wings are a useful accessory against Skeletron and for navigating Hell's lava-infested regions. Though they don't last long, these wings pair excellently with a grappling hook and platform arena to navigate chasms and outmaneuver flying foes.

You can find the wings in chests on the floating islands and in crates found from fishing at an elevation of at least 250 (small world), 450 (medium world), or 650 (large world) blocks in the sky.

2 Harpy Wings

Embrace Hardmode, Become Bird

Speed: 34 mph

34 mph Maximum Height: 72 Tiles

72 Tiles Time Airborne: 2.17 seconds

One of the first sets of wings available after the transition to Hardmode, Harpy Wings are an excellent set for challenging some of the first mechanical bosses and strengthened mobs. Though later Hardmode wings quickly outclass them, Harpy Wings offer a more forgiving entry to the Hallow and Crimson/Corruption-infested worlds (the universe can be as imposing as that of Hollow Knight in some places), as well as allowing easier exploration of vast, lava-infested caverns.

You can obtain the Harpy Wings after gathering 20 Souls of Flight from the giant Wyverns that spawn in the sky far above, as well as a Giant Harpy Feather from the harpies that are similarly found at high altitudes.

3 Jetpack

Terraria Becomes Cyberpunk

Speed: 33 mph

33 mph Maximum Height : 77 Tiles

: 77 Tiles Time Airborne: 2.5 seconds

Further up the list is the Jetpack, a mechanical-flavored set of wings that leave a fiery trail and offer more height and time airborne for battling the mechanical bosses, like the Destroyer. Better yet, the Jetpack is purchased rather than crafted, so you can forgo grinding bosses and regular enemies for materials, as you'll often have to with the higher-end wings.

You can purchase the Jetpack for 40G from the Steampunker during Full Moon, New Moons, Waxing Cresent, and First Quarter. The Steampunker spawns after you successfully defeat one of the game's mechanical bosses (the Destroyer, the Twins, or Skeletron Prime).

4 Jim's Wings

Developer Self-indulgence at its Fastest

Speed: 36 mph

36 mph Maximum Height: 77 Tiles

77 Tiles Time Airborne: 2.5 seconds

Rounding the middle are Jim's Wings, one of nine developer wings sharing the same stats with fantastical designs and names. While they slightly outclass the Jetpack, Jim's wings are a rarer drop that you can only find from Hardmode bosses' Treasure Bags on Expert and Mastermode.

Specifically, the wings or variants have a 5% chance of dropping from Hardmode Treasure Bag bosses on Expert or Mastermode. While all the developer wings offer fantastical names, stats, and visual designs, the blue-flowing waving motion of Jim's wings offers a captivating visual aesthetic.

Queen Slime is the exception to this drop rule.

5 Flame Wings

Firefighters Hate Them

Speed: 38 mph

38 mph Maximum Height: 81 Tiles

81 Tiles Time Airborne: 2.67 seconds

A fire-drenched pair of wings for the discerning demon, Flame wings are a fast and powerful set of wings that leave a trail of flames behind them. While they outclass the Jetpack and Jim's Wings, Flame Wings require grinding a challenging mob enemy in Hell for a long while, so consider moving on to the next set if you lack an elevator or teleporter to Hell.

To craft the Flame Wings, you must combine a Fire Feather, which has a 1.333% chance of dropping from a Red Devil that only spawns after defeating a mechanical boss, with 20 souls of flight dropped by Wyverns.

6 Festive Wings

Santa Can't Escape You Now

Speed: 38 mph

38 mph Maximum Height: 107 Tiles

107 Tiles Time Airborne: 3 seconds

Sitting merrily in the middle are the Festive Wings, a pair of ornamented pine trees excellent for challenging mid-hardmode bosses like Plantera and Golem. Though obtaining these wings is a rather tedious affair, requiring you to repeat the Frost moon event until the final boss drops it, it's still faster and easier to acquire than the Flame Wings' Fire Feather.

You can earn the Festive Wings by defeating the Everscream, which has a 6.53% chance of dropping the item. To trigger the Everscream spawn, you must use a Naughty Present (crafted from 20 Silk, 5 Ectoplasm, and 5 Soul of Fright at a Mythril Anvil) at night.

7 Empress Wings

One Wing Set To Rule Them All

Speed: 41 mph

41 mph Height: 128 Tiles

128 Tiles Time Airborne: 2.5 seconds

One of the fastest and most challenging wings to obtain, the Empress Wings are a large set of butterfly wings excellent for battling the Moon Lord, Old One's Army, and other late-game enemies and bosses. While the wings have a generous drop rate of 6.67%, any hit from the Empress will insta-kill you once dawn breaks.

Therefore, you are advised to fight the boss at night from 7:30 to 12:00am unless you want the Terraprisma to beat the boss during the day. You can trigger the fight by killing a Prismatic Lacewing on the Hallow's surface.

8 Fishtron Wings

When Fish Can Fly, You Can Too

Speed: 41 mph

41 mph Maximum Height : 142 Tiles

: 142 Tiles Time Airborne: 3 seconds

The best set of wings available before defeating the Moon Lord, Fishtron Wings are a mighty pair of fish flippers offering superior speed and time airborne than the prior wings and are your best bet for your first attempt at taking down the Moon Lord. Though obtaining these wings requires no crafting or battling through an extended event, Duke Fishtron is highly challenging and demands a platform arena and gravity potions to better dodge the giant fish's attacks.

To spawn the fish boss with a 6.67% chance of dropping the wings, catch a truffle worm in the mushroom biome, equip that bait, and cast a fishing pole into the ocean to summon Duke Fishtron.

9 Stardust Wings

Courier of the Cosmos

Speed: 46 mph

46 mph Maximum Height : 167 Tiles

: 167 Tiles Time Airborne: 3 sec

One of several stat-identical endgame wings for maximizing exploration potential or tackling the remaining bosses, Stardust Wings are a pair of glowing celestial wings that offer the highest speed in the entire game. Unfortunately, these wings are locked behind the Moonlord, so ensure you've beaten the Moonlord once before beginning the fight.

You can craft Stardust Wings at an Ancient Manipular with 10 Luminite bars from the Moonlord and 14 Stardust fragments from the given celestial pillar. Though the Celestial Starboard offers greater vertical height and dodging, Stardust Wings boast the fastest speed in the game.

10 Celestial Starboard

Still Waiting For the Celestial Port and Aft

Speed: 41 mph

41 mph Maximum Height : 201 Tiles

: 201 Tiles Time Airborne: 3 sec

Coming in first is the Celestial Starboard, a living star you can ride to trivialize exploration, re-challenge the Moonlord for building the Zeneith, and attempt the Empress of Light's install-kill challenge. Though the Stardust Wings offer superior speed, the Celestial Starboard boasts far superior verticality, making it easier to vertically dodge boss attacks and traverse vast expanses.

You can obtain these glamorous wings as a guaranteed drop from the Moon Lord's Treasure Bag in Expert and Master mode and summon the Moonlord by destroying the four Celestial Pillars that spawn after killing the Lunatic Cultist. Some formidable weapons are advised.