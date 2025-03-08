It's no secret that Terraria has an impressive and thriving modding community. While discussing all the mods worth checking out would be impossible, it's worth highlighting one of the largest: the Calamity Mod. This gigantic mod adds hours of new content in the form of items, bosses, and more, including content past the base game's final boss.

Related Best Accessories To Equip In Terraria Terraria has an overwhelming amount of trinkets and gadgets that all count as accessories, and this list shows the best of them all.

This guide aims to help players get started with this mod, including offering installation instructions and discussing some important changes to gameplay and progression.

The research for this article was greatly simplified by the helpful community behind this mod, primarily through talking to players on the Calamity Mod Discord and reading through the well-maintained Official Calamity Mod Wiki.

Installation

If you haven't played some of the larger overhaul-style mods for Terraria, you may find the way to actually play Calamity to be a bit unintuitive. This is because it isn't done through Terraria's Steam Workshop. It's also important to note that this mod (and, practically speaking, all mods) cannot be played on console versions of the game.

The intended way to play Calamity is to first install tModLoader on Steam, found through the Steam store. This is a free, open-source modification and expansion of Terraria designed to make modding the game easier. Make sure you also have Terraria installed, or it won't work. While perhaps less optimized than the base game, this mod is fairly easy to run on any modern machine, although some very busy boss fights might cause slowdown.

With tModLoader installed, you must then go to the Steam Workshop page of tModLoader and subscribe to the Calamity mod, created by users Ozzatron and Fabsol (although the actual development team is much larger). You will also need to subscribe to Calamity Mod Music.

At this point, you can open tModLoader. The loader will open a Command Prompt (black box), which you can generally ignore but must leave open, and otherwise will look like an ordinary launch of Terraria. Once open, click the in-game Workshop button and enable both the Calamity Mod and Calamity Mod Music options. Once enabled, you just need to make a character and world to start playing.

Difficulty Selection

Immediately, Calamity has some key differences to keep aware of. This is a mod with highly customizable difficulty. The intended play experience is setting a world to Expert difficulty with Revengeance mode (explained soon) activated. Don't assume the difficulty options are especially similar to those in the base game, despite having the same names.

While you can obviously select whatever difficulty option you want, almost all items are available if you choose Expert and then activate Revengeance mode, with the game largely tuned around this play experience. Unlike the base game, Master mode is a much bigger difficulty jump, intended for extremely hardcore players.

Related 10 Best AFK Farms in Minecraft Farms in Minecraft go beyond just crops, and the best ones on this list give you the best resources for no work.

Once you spawn into a world, you will want to consider immediately activating Revengeance mode (assuming you set the world difficulty to Expert or Master). This is done by opening your inventory menu and clicking the hexagonal difficulty modifier added to the menu. You will be presented with three options, with the Revengeance and Death modes only available if the world is set to Expert or harder:

None : This is the option you will begin the game set on, which doesn't change the gameplay experience at all.

: This is the option you will begin the game set on, which doesn't change the gameplay experience at all. Revengeance : This activates the Adrenaline and Rage mechanics, which add two bars to the game, one of which builds whenever you're near an enemy and one that builds only during boss fights. Activating Adrenaline or Rage when the bar is full provides a significant damage boost. This mode also increases enemy spawns, makes enemies more difficult, and significantly alters boss fights, changing their AI and adding new phases. When Revengeance mode is activated, killing bosses grants Master mode loot in Expert mode.

: This activates the Adrenaline and Rage mechanics, which add two bars to the game, one of which builds whenever you're near an enemy and one that builds only during boss fights. Activating Adrenaline or Rage when the bar is full provides a significant damage boost. This mode also increases enemy spawns, makes enemies more difficult, and significantly alters boss fights, changing their AI and adding new phases. When Revengeance mode is activated, killing bosses grants Master mode loot in Expert mode. Death: This is a mode for players seeking an extreme challenge. Enemies receive substantial buffs, bosses are far more difficult, and certain other gameplay elements are made harder. Even experienced Terraria players will likely find this mode too difficult on their first Calamity playthrough.

If playing with Revengeance or Death mode activated, make sure to bind your Adrenaline and Rage keys so you can utilize these buffs. In testing, these keys started unbound, but the game suggests they be bound to the V and B keys, which should work well for most mouse and keyboard players.

Jumping In

At this point, you are now free to play Calamity. While it's impossible to cover all the changes this mod makes to the standard experience, early game progression has a few major changes you should be aware of, including a new boss. Some highlights of note include:

The Starter Bag, a bag players begin with that contains some items to make early exploring a bit less grindy and to offer the player a choice of early game weapons for the purpose of immediate build variety. The particular weapons you get are still fairly weak, and you're certain to want to replace them within an hour or two, but it's a convenient selection to begin with.

A variety of hidden labs to discover, including one in the Caverns layer that contains a mining machine that greatly increases the speed at which you can mine horizontally , making it a fantastic tool for tunneling and seeking out underground ores and treasures. This machine (the Onyx Excavator) can be obtained before fighting any bosses.

, making it a fantastic tool for tunneling and seeking out underground ores and treasures. This machine (the Onyx Excavator) can be obtained before fighting any bosses. A new Rogue class to build into, where one's gear is focused on using throwing weapons and building Stealth when not attacking, which allows you to then deal powerful Stealth Strikes when you've fully built your Stealth.

A new early boss, typically considered to be a good goal for after Slime King, the Desert Scourge. This desert worm can be summoned via the Desert Medallion, which you can find in the Underground Desert or build yourself.

Multiple new biomes and treasures to find, increasing the overall density of places to find interesting items which might help modify your current build.

Changes to boss summon items to make them non-consumable, making grinding most bosses much easier.

Several new NPCs, including the Sea King, a vendor you can unlock after defeating the Desert Scourge and Giant Clam mini-boss.

Even experienced players will likely need to relearn bits and pieces of how they typically play to adapt to some of the balance changes the mod makes, the many items it adds, and both its brand-new bosses and modified old ones.

Experiment, Explore, and Research

Terraria is already a very open-ended experience and Calamity only adds to that open-endedness, adding significant variety at almost all tiers of play such that you'll almost inevitably progress past some items being viable before you even learn they exist. You should get in the mindset that you should be constantly exploring what options are available to you and experimenting to see what works best (or even just what you find to be the most fun).

Because the mod adds such a wide breadth of content, you also may want to research what is available to you even when you might normally want to avoid spoilers. It's easy to miss new options and fall into doing what originally worked in the base game. You can also join the community's thriving Discord server to ask questions of players and developers directly (just make sure you read the rules of the server first so that everyone involved can have the best experience).