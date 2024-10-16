Key Takeaways Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is a side-scrolling beat'em up game featuring Art the Clown from the popular horror franchise.

Players can enjoy an arsenal of weapons, cooperative gameplay, and challenging levels with fearsome bosses and bloody finishing moves.

The game will be released on multiple platforms in early 2025, offering a mix of nostalgia, horror, and arcade-style gameplay.

The ultraviolent gore-filled Terrifier franchise has reached new heights of popularity with the success of Terrifier 3, which debuted as the Number 1 movie in the United States. Capitalizing on the sudden interest in the franchise, independent studio Relevo is bringing Terrifier: The ARTcade Game to console and PC early next year. You'll get to play as Art the Clown in the side-scrolling beat'em up, with the horrifying practical special effects of the films replaced with bright and colorful 16-bit influenced pixels.

For three movies, Terrifier has had audiences following the silent Art the Clown, an immediately iconic horror villain, as he kills everyone that crosses his path simply because he can. The second film had an infamous marketing campaign about audiences fleeing theaters in terror before the film finishes, and to this day, horror fans whisper in awe about "the bedroom kill." By comparison, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game looks to show a different side of the franchise, with less horror but keeping the copious amounts of blood. If the introductory animated sequence is anything to go by, the game will also include flying limbs and mangled bodies that have become Art the Clown's signature.

Related Infestation: Origins is A Terrifying Journey into the Depths of Horror Gaming This 1-4 player survival horror co-op game is set to redefine the horror gaming experience by blending nostalgia with terror.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game Embraces its Arcade Horror Roots

Close

Terrifier:The ARTcade Game arriving as a horror-themed side-scrolling beat'em up makes sense, considering the iconic Splatterhouse from Namco debuted in arcades back in 1988, and more recently, both Halloween and Evil Dead retro side-scrollers were announced. Terrifier's first game outing has you playing as Art the Clown across multiple movie sets, disrupting films being made about the killer. Art won't be using only his fists, with an arsenal of weapons at your disposal, from chainsaws to cleavers. Art won't be killing alone either, with up to 4-players able to join in various couch co-op modes. All told, there are six different game modes to choose from, ranging from short play sessions to extended and challenging rampages through each level.

Terrifier 3 is in theaters now, but fans will have to wait a little longer for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game to come home.

Every branching level of Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will feature chiptune music tracks and fearsome bosses at the end of each level, like every good beat'em up. Not shown in the trailer are the finishing moves that promise to be bloody and gory. Given the inventive ways that Art the Clown has killed his victims in the movies, who knows how over-the-top these moves will get. Can they out-do the fatalties of Mortal Kombat 1, the only game that comes close to matching the level of blood and guts found in the movies?

Terrifier 3 is in theaters now, but fans will have to wait a little longer for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game to come home. There is no release date beyond the nebulous "early 2025," but you can wishlist the game now on Steam. In addition, the retro brawler will also be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.