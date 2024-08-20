Key Takeaways Get ready for Terry Bogart in SF6 Year 2 DLC, available Sept 24 with City of the Wolves outfit and Pao Pao Cafe stage.

Terry brings unique special moves like Passing Sway, Power Wave, Burn Knuckle, Buster Wolf, Power Geyser, and Rising Fang.

Year 2 Ultimate Pass owners get Terry and Cafe stage on release date, with option to purchase stage separately.

Today at Gamescom, Capcom officially revealed the release date for the second character of year 2 DLC for Street Fighter 6. Terry Bogart from SNK's Fatal Fury series was previously announced as the second character following M. Bison for the second wave of DLC characters. Terry will be available for those who own or purchase the Year 2 Character Pass or Year 2 Ultimate Pass on September 24. He will be available across all platforms on that date. Terry will be followed up by Mai in Early 2025 and Elena in Spring 2025 to complete the Year 2 character releases. To this day, Street Fighter 6 has sold more than three million units since launch.

New Additions Coming with Terry

Terry will feature and additional outfit that is inspired by his appearance in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Terry sports a brown jacket and jeans in this release with a retro look. Terry will also come with a new stage. Pao Pao Cafe 6 will offer Easter Eggs and cameos from the Fatal Fury series on this stage. Year 2 Ultimate Pass owners will receive access to both Terry and the Cafe stage on September 24. The new stage can also be purchased individually with either Fighter Coins or Drive Tickets.

Breakdown of Terry's Special Moves

Passing Sway: A unique target combo that moves to the back “lane” of the stage when it hits, then has Terry reappear on either side of his opponent with Jumping Lariat or Jumping Knee – a unique mechanic carried over directly from the Fatal Fury series!

A unique target combo that moves to the back “lane” of the stage when it hits, then has Terry reappear on either side of his opponent with Jumping Lariat or Jumping Knee – a unique mechanic carried over directly from the Fatal Fury series! Power Wave: Launch a fireball projectile that travels along the ground, with the light version moving slower and the medium version igniting a bigger wave

Launch a fireball projectile that travels along the ground, with the light version moving slower and the medium version igniting a bigger wave Burn Knuckle: A forward thrusting punch, useful for surprises and closing distance. The light version, Quick Burn , reels off a hook, then a downward punch that can’t be blocked while crouching.

A forward thrusting punch, useful for surprises and closing distance. The light version, , reels off a hook, then a downward punch that can’t be blocked while crouching. Buster Wolf: Terry’s Level 1 Super Art charges him forward with a piercing thrust, firing off a blast of energy, and is invincible on start-up.

Terry’s Level 1 Super Art charges him forward with a piercing thrust, firing off a blast of energy, and is invincible on start-up. Power Geyser: Terry’s Level 2 Super Art erupts a volcanic explosion that pushes opponents away. If it hits, expend 3 Drive Gauge bars to follow-up with a Twin Geyser. And if that hits, spend 1 Super Art gauge for the iconic Triple Geyser.

Terry’s Level 2 Super Art erupts a volcanic explosion that pushes opponents away. If it hits, expend 3 Drive Gauge bars to follow-up with a Twin Geyser. And if that hits, spend 1 Super Art gauge for the iconic Triple Geyser. Rising Fang: Terry’s Level 3 Super Art showcases a lethal sequence of attacks featuring his iconic moves that end with a powerful blast.