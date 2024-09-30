For the most part, Yakuza games suffer from a sort of split personality. While their stories focus heavily on character drama and (mostly) serious themes of life, honor and camraderie, the characters themselves are often larger than life and routinely wind up in crazy situations thanks to optional part-time jobs and side missions.

Whenever Goro Majima makes an appearance, though, any sense of normalcy basically goes right out the window. He’s called "The Mad Dog of Shimano" for a reason, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii appears to be one big reminder of that fact. We went hands-on with the game at TGS 2024 and can confidently say that Majima fans aren’t going to come away disappointed by this one.

The demo at TGS 2024 was brief but allowed players to get a good feel for the combat and side-activities. Combat will immediately feel familiar to anyone who’s played any of the first six Yakuza games, like Yakuza Kiwami 2 or Yakuza 6: The Song of Life . It’s that free-flowing, brawler combat that fans have come to know and love with a couple of twists.

The first is that Majima’s default style this time is “Mad Dog,” which means players get plenty of chances to make good use of his signature iconic knife. Heat actions are still plentiful, hard-hitting and good fun to watch too, but that’s not all. Now, Majima has a transformation available in combat: his pirate form.

Majima basically gets a whole new kit once he brings out his inner pirate.

Image from SEGA

At any time, Majima can switch to pirate mode, gaining twin throwable cutlasses, an old flintlock pistol and a grappling hook. This mode didn’t appear to do more damage by default, but it did seem well suited to dealing with large groups of enemies thanks to the added range of the cutlasses and pistol as well as the mobility added by the grappling hook.

There’s also a special meter constantly filling up that allows Majima to create several shadow clones of himself once it’s filled. The clones operate independently of Majima for the most part, but will vary their attacks based on what the player is doing. They can also be used in a big finisher move, wherein they all gather around Majima and spin around like a tornado. It was satisfying to use and a real sight to behold!

What do shadow clones have to do with pirates, though?

Of the games available in the demo, we got to try two: Dragon Kart and Crazy Delivery. Dragon Kart was basically what it sounded like: kart racing with a Yakuza twist. Crammed into a little go-kart, Majima raced several other oddball characters through Honolulu’s beachside roads and causeways. Acceleration on the karts was rather slow, so boost pads were plentiful, and so were items like shields and bazookas. Getting hit meant losing all speed, so well-timed use was critical.

As for Crazy Delivery, think Crazy Taxi but with Goro Majima as a food delivery guy on a bicycle. He has to collect and deliver as many orders as possible before time runs out, gaining points based on the kinds of food he delivers and how quickly he can chain those deliveries together. The game also features a heat meter, which when triggered, puts everything into overdrive and turns every delivery into a “Super Crazy Delivery.” It’s all kinds of manic and is a blast to play!

The game features a heat meter as well, which, when triggered, puts everything into overdrive!

Based on what was experienced in this demo, it seems that Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is exactly what’s being promised in the trailers: the same Yakuza experience that fans know and love, but with the crazy elements dialed all the way up. This’ll likely serve as a good entry point for new players too, since it seems to be mostly disconnected from the mainline games. If one is even just a little curious, they probably won’t regret giving this one a try.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii launches February 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.