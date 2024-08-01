Key Takeaways Panic has released Thank Goodness You're Here, a "slapformer" from developers Coal Supper, to rave reviews.

The publisher has also announced that the tactical Western action game Arco will arrive later this month.

In addition, the second Panic Games Showcase will take place on August 27, with a new game from Okomotive.

Well, these past few days have featured quite a few announcements from Portland-based developers and publishers Panic, haven't they? To kick things off, today sees the release of Thank Goodness You're Here, a new "slapformer" comedy title from Northern England-based developers Coal Supper. And befitting the developers' home, this may very well be one of the most aggressively British games ever, as seen in its launch trailer below, though that's just a taste of things to encounter as you help complete various odd jobs in the quirky town of Barnsworth. Panic aren't exactly strangers to games about British quirkiness, having also published Untitled Goose Game. In fact, those who own Untitled Goose Game on Steam or Switch can get a ten percent discount on Thank Goodness You're Here. And considering that the reviews for it so far have been ecstatic, even making it one of the year's highest-rated games so far, it sounds like it may be worth picking up no matter what.

Panic in the Villages, and the Deserts

However, it looks like Thank Goodness You're Here may not be the only hit for Panic this month. It was also announced earlier that the tactical Western action game Arco has a release date, that being two weeks from now. Developed by the four-person international team of Franek, Max Cahill, Bibiki, and Fáyer, Arco sees you playing as four heroes through different campaigns as they try to hunt down the evil Red Company gang, traveling across various locales and shaping the journey along the way with your choices. And while the launch trailer below begins with an animated cinematic, the actual game is depicted with vibrant pixel art, showcasing the game's “simultaneous turn-based” combat as well. If you want to give it a shot, a demo of Arco is currently available on Steam as part of the Steam PixElated Fest event, taking place until August 5. After that, Arco is set to arrive on August 15 for the PC and Switch, when we'll see if it can deliver a rip-roaring Western adventure.

Finally, what could be better than new about two Panic games? Why, how about an event with even more Panic games! The second Panic Games Showcase was announced for August 27, which will not only feature chats with the developers of Thank Goodness You're Here and Arco, but also the developers of other upcoming Panic games such as Time Flies and Despelote (as for House House's next game Big Walk, Panic has said not to expect more thank a wink and a nod for now). And on top of that, there will be the reveal of a brand new game from Okomotive, the developers of FAR: Lone Sails and FAR: Changing Tides. Don't expect another FAR game, though, as it'll be a new IP. You can watch the event through Panic's YouTube or Twitch pages, which will then be followed by public hands-on demos at PAX West from August 30 to September 2. So it looks like a big week for Panic is about to turn into a big month, and we can't wait to see what's in store.