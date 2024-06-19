Key Takeaways The past decade has delivered us a wide spread of unique and acclaimed puzzle games, which have been highlights for the genre.

Maybe I say this as someone who dressed up as Dr. Mario for Halloween as a kid, but I can't help but feel like the puzzle game genre is underappreciated in this current era of gaming. To illustrate my point, when I clicked the "Puzzle" tag in Steam to search for possible candidates for this list that may have been off my radar, two of the first games suggested were Atomic Heart and Resident Evil 7. You know, those classic puzzlers.

So let us pay tribute to the best brain-teasers of this particular past decade, those that set new highs for the genre, be it through casual games on your phone or more complex games with elaborate narratives. It's a genre that will always make for some truly great games.

As implied in the intro there, only games directly in the puzzle genre were considered for this list, not games that happen to have puzzle elements. Any remakes and remasters were also disqualified. Finally, mystery or investigation-based games like Return of the Obra Dinn weren't included for now, if only because those have somewhat become their own separate genre or sorts and...well, that's another possible list for another time.

10 Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Laser Focused

Release Date May 16, 2024 Metacritic Score 88

The only reason Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is at the bottom right now is that A. Being the most recent game on this list, having just come out last month, we should still take our time to see if it ages well, and B. Out of all the games here, it arguably skews towards being a graphic adventure game as well.

None of that, though, changes the fact Simogo's surreal mystery was an amazing piece of work that ended up killing quite a bit of this writer's productivity. It's a giant smorgasbord of layered puzzles that all culminate in an amazing challenge, with randomized elements to act as the cherry on top. It's a young contender, but still a worthy one.

9 Statik

Our Hands Are Tied

Release Date April 23, 2017 Metacritic Score 84

There are shockingly way more VR or VR-compatible titles on this list than I expected, but what can I say, the medium has allowed for a lot of unique ideas and innovation. For example, take Tarsier Studios' PSVR-exclusive game, Statik. The premise sounds simple: you're a test subject with both of your hands contained inside various mechanical boxes and you have you fidget with the mechanisms inside in order to figure out the solutions needed.

The catch is that you do so using the PlayStation controller, which you can't see with a VR helmet on. The end result is truly clever and immersive experience, which makes it a bit of a crime that as a PS4 VR game, it isn't backwards compatible...

8 The Last Clockwinder

Running Like Clockwork

Release Date June 2, 2022 Metacritic Score 83

The Last Clockwinder is a unique VR puzzle game in that, moreso than the others, it relies on a fair amount of physical activity. The setup is that you have to harvest plants using a series of clockwork gardeners that need to be programmed.

The twist is that in order to properly program/clone them, you need to perform the actions that they'll be carrying out, from catching and throwing plants to operating machinery, all at the right time. It's a unique twist on puzzle revolve around assembly lines and/or programming and one creative enough that it wound up being our pick for that year's best VR game. A well-earned win indeed for developers Pontoco.

7 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Cut the Red Wire!

Release Date July 16, 2015 Metacritic Score 84

Much like Statik, the trick to Steel Crate Games' Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is in what you can't see. Designed to be a party game, one player wore a VR headset and looked at a bomb that they had to disarm, all while their friends would flip through a physical manual and try to figure out the instructions in order to accurately describe them.

It was such a clever little hit that demand soon increased for a non-VR version, eventually making its way to other platforms such as the Switch and allowing for user-made content on Steam. Whichever version you fancy, there's a ton of fun and challenging bomb squad simulations here for anyone to try their luck at.

6 The Talos Principle 2

Megastructure = Mega Challenges

Release Date November 2, 2023 Metacritic Score 88

Once again, we find ourselves talking about how Croteam's Talos Principle series has consisted of truly amazing puzzles games that have shown that there's much more to the developer than first-person shooters. And once again, we choose The Talos Principle 2 as its representative due to how much bigger and grander everything is from its world to its story and, of course, its puzzles.

Deploying a wide variety of new mechanics that keep things challenging while still finding ways to assist the player further, it makes for a lengthy and tough-yet-fair journey through a strange new world that makes for what would have easily been the year's best puzzle game, if not for...

5 Void Stranger

Enter the Void

Release Date September 1, 2023 Metacritic Score N/A

...Void Stranger, from System Erasure. Honestly, I still think its kind of insane that the only review on Metacritic so far comes from us, because this low-bit gem deserves to be known by as many people as possible. It starts out as a simple series of Sokoban-style puzzles, where players remove pieces of the floor carefully in order to make a way to the exit.

It becomes so much more, though, as the plot unfolds, expectations get subverted, twists in the gameplay start to appear and several other developments that have to be experienced first-hand. And throughout it all, the actual puzzle design never stops being fiendishly clever and challenging. Another recipient of our awards and one that deserves more love.

4 Tetris Effect

Old Dog, New Tricks

Release Date November 9, 2018 Metacritic Score 89

Yes, decades later, Tetris still finds ways to become one of the champions in the puzzle scene. And as it turns out, developers Monstars and Resonair somehow found a way to take the game up to eleven without radically altering the gameplay.

All it took was a special "Zone" effect that allows players to clear more than four lines with careful planning, and the inclusion of rhythm elements and some jaw-dropping visuals that basically turn the game into a musical odyssey. Tetris forever remains a timeless game, but Tetris Effect ended up finding ways to somehow add twists that made for what we deemed the year's best puzzle game.

3 I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Nobody Does it Better

Release Date August 24, 2021 Metacritic Score 83

...oh, I am not going to make any friends for placing this one so high. In contrast to the majority of the games on this list being innovative and unique in one way or another, Schell Games' I Expect You To Die VR titles basically consist of more escape room-esque scenarios where you solve various puzzles...but good lord, do they know how to make fun ones. Clever puzzles, tons of stuff to experiment with, amazing homages and parodies of classic Bond-style espionage tropes and plots...they're all just executed so amazingly well.

Any of them would do, but I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar is a terrific one that kicks off deeper plots and greater challenges. Though the third one is said to be better, but we already have two other puzzle games from last year as is (2023 sure was a good year for puzzlers...)

2 Baba Is You

Game Is Win

Release Date March 13, 2019 Metacritic Score 84

A lot of the most unique puzzle games like to take a formula and play with the rules, bend the rules, twist the rules...but leave it to developer Hempuli Oy to make an entire puzzle game about making up whatever rules you can, as long you end up winning (or if you just want to mess around). Baba Is You is another Sokoban-esque game about pushing objects around, but by pushing words into the right "Is" positions, you can change their meaning and how the scenery operates.

Make it so that touching a rock is an instant win condition. Push around whole chunks of the scenery. Turn yourself into an entire wall and move it around. It's a truly inspired concept, and one that -- you guessed it -- we deemed the year's best.

1 Grindstone

The Best Kind of Grind

Release Date September 19, 2019 Metacritic Score 87

At the end of the day, though, my thought is that the best puzzle games are of the breed where you say you'll sit down for a quick game, and then the next thing you know, it's dark outside and several hours have passed without you realizing it. That particularly addictive breed of puzzler. It's what Capybara Games created with Grindstone, where players chain together matching colors of monsters in order to hit a goal needed, using the titular stones as a way to switch between colors and rack up even more impressive multipliers, all while making sure you don't end up anywhere where you can be overcome by more aggressive monsters.

It's simple yet genius, perfectly challenging, has a terrifically cartoonish and vibrant style, and loads of replay value, all of which makes it the best puzzler of recent years, and one you need to check out. You'll hack, you'll slash, you'll wonder where time went.