11 Bit Studios has shared a new look at The Alters during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. The team has debuted a new series of behind-the-scenes videos titled Expedition Logs, which will explore various development choices behind the upcoming title. In the first video, they explain why the game goes beyond the usual scope of a survival game.

Not Your Typical Survival Game

The Alters is a sci-fi experience in which the player assumes the role of Jan Dolski. As the lone survivor of an expedition to a hostile planet gone horribly wrong, you need to gather resources and find a way to face all the threats, such as time and resource limits as well as sun radiation and deadly anomalies.

Despite being the only one still alive, Jan will have the chance to recruit a new crew. By using a mysterious substance called Rapidium, he'll have the chance to create alternative versions of himself, the titular Alters, that hail from pivotal moments of past decisions.

As such, you may find a version of him that decided to become a technician, a botanist or a scientist, for instance. Each of them has different traits that will come in handy for survival while also reflecting on the idea that some choices drastically change our lives forever.

In the first Expedition Log, the developers talk about how The Alters mixes survival with adventure and storytelling. For the combination to work, they had to balance out these factors to make it not feel like a disjointed experience. The gameplay had to push the story forward, while the narrative choices should have an impact and be a major part of the experience as well.

According to the video, creating new Alters shouldn't be taken as just opening new resources. These are new characters to take into account and the gameplay also becomes more complex as a result. Each of them has individual needs and the player has to attend to them.

During the gameplay, as the base expands, it'll be necessary to make significant choices. Expanding it and dealing with more Alters means more decisions, more complications and tasks that may not have a clear-cut best solution with different people having demands that may go against someone else's needs.

The Alters is coming to PC (via Steam, Epic Games), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S devices in 2025. It'll also be available on Game Pass for both Xbox and Windows devices. The company has yet to provide a more specific release date.

Despite the currently pending reveal of a launch day, players interested in getting to know more about The Alters can experience a demo, which is currently available on all platforms. It offers an early look at some of the mechanics, the gameplay cycle and the general feel that the developers plan for the full product while the developers give it an extra push for quality and polish the project.