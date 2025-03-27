11 Bit Studios has shared the second entry in the Expedition Logs on The Alters. Like the previous video, it showcases another behind-the-scenes look at the game's systems. This time, however, the focus is on keeping all the different versions of your character happy.

Finding Harmony Amidst Multiple Selves

The Alters is a sci-fi survival game in which players have to work with a unique crew. Your allies, which you can assign to tasks in your base, are actually "alters," alternate versions of the main character that derive from his past decisions. As such, there's a version of him that became a scientist or an engineer and those unique skills will come into play for survival.

Keeping every character happy, however, will prove to be a tough challenge. The second expedition log is all about the complications of trying to handle an ever-growing crew of Alters with different traits.

The game starts when an expedition to a hostile planet goes wrong and only Jan Dolski survives. In his shoes, players will find a place filled with many dangers and will find a substance called Rapidium, which allows them to create the titular individuals as crew members. Each of them will be a helpful ally in dealing with threats such as deadly anomalies and even sun radiation.

The Alters are not just a resource for players to allocate as they see fit. There are perks to having more crew members when dealing with various tasks, but they're frail humans who have to deal with stress, weariness and other issues.

As more complex situations arise, the team will grow and the player will have more individuals on the base to keep track of. Not only is it important to make sure they're all well-rested and in top condition, they also have different personalities.

Each individual has specific traits, with some being more motivated, insecure or more rebellious. With all those differences, each character may have different needs, and sometimes those goals may clash with each other, and different management decisions may appeal more to some than others.

The video also points out that sometimes it'll be necessary to make choices, such as investing in a way to make the crew more comfortable instead of pushing forward with the main mission as soon as possible. According to the developers, players can't just satisfy everyone with what they pick, so it'll be important to carefully examine the risks and rewards.

The Alters is coming to PC (via Steam, Epic Games), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S devices in 2025, though 11 Bit Studios has yet to provide a specific release date. Players interested in getting an early look at the game can check out the demo that's currently available on Steam.

The Expedition Logs will continue as the game gets closer to launch despite the unannounced specifics. Currently, two behind-the-scenes videos have been shared, with the first one having covered the narrative aspect and how it helps differentiate The Alters from other survival games. The developer plans to release two more to explore other unique elements of the game.