The Angry Birds Movie series will be flying back to theaters with a third film thanks to Rovio, SEGA, and Prime Focus Studios. It’s been announced that production on The Angry Birds Movie 3 has started with DNEG Animation attached as animation partner. Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad will be returning as their roles Red and Chuck, respectively, as they go on another adventure that is sure to bring people flocking back to the theaters. This will mark the first Angry Birds movie that SEGA will be a part of, having acquired Rovio in August 2023.

Seeing how the first two films grossed more than $500 million at the worldwide box office, it's an excellent decision to make another. Also, the two leads are at the peak of their careers, with the success of Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) and Gutenberg! The Musical! (Gad), which makes them that much more of a selling point.

Special Tweetment

In all seriousness, the film is being directed by John Rice, who co-directed the previous installment of the movie series alongside Thurop Van Orman (creator of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack). For Van Orman, he will be writing and executive producing the feature. Other producers include EP Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Prime, Golden Axe), John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie, Angry Birds), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys).

In the production field, we will see the storyboards, art development and animation being handled by DNEG Animation, which is the studio behind 2024’s The Garfield Movie, 2023’s Nimona and 2023’s Under the Boardwalk. Nimona was met with a Best Animated Feature nomination this year at the 2024 Academy Awards. Rovio and SEGA will produce The Angry Birds Movie 3 alongside Prime Focus Studios, which is run by Namit Malhorta, One Cool Group, Flywheel Media, and dentsu.

In a press release, Namit Malhorta commented on the recent public update on The Angry Birds Movie 3, by stating,

“ I’m delighted to be partnering with Rovio, SEGA, One Cool (Group), Flywheel, dentsu, and the incredible team of returning filmmakers and voice talent on this movie. It’s an honour to be part of the next chapter of the amazing Angry Birds story.”

Shuji Utsumi, President and COO of SEGA, also added to the press release by saying,

“ SEGA has been focusing on its Transmedia strategy to advance the value of its intellectual properties (IP) across games and diverse media landscapes. We believe that the upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 3 perfectly aligns with our strategy and presents a great opportunity to bring the charm of the Angry Birds brand to fans across the globe.”

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is currently in production and has no release date at the moment.