For those who aren't fans of spiders, just their mere presence is enough to create tension. It doesn't matter that they're mostly harmless and really just hanging out; they're there and that's a problem. But what if they're not just chilling? What if there's something more going on? Who would stop them? Who could stop them? Such is the situation in Kill It With Fire 2, wherein spiders have somehow invaded an entire multiverse.

Recently released for PC, Kill It With Fire 2 asks players to once again suit up, become an exterminator and take on the arachnid threat wherever it might arise. The bugs have been busy since the first game, too. They've expanded beyond our Earth and established themselves in other dimensions within the wider multiverse. It's up to the exterminators to travel to all these places and finally contain the threat, which may or may not also involve taking out the spiders at their very source.

Players can team up with friends and get creative with how they deal with the skittering threat.

In order to execute this anti-arachnid campaign, players will have access to a wide variety of tools and weapons to seek out ten types of spiders and eliminate them. Fire is almost certainly the most reliable option, but there are also plenty of guns, lasers, bombs, remote control vehicles, "Compound X" and plain old heavy things available to help get the job done.

Exterminators don't necessarily have to go it alone in Kill It With Fire 2 either. One can take on the whole story campaign either alone or with up to three other exterminators via online co-op. Additionally, the game features a new, 4v4 "Spider Hunt" mode, which pits players against each other as either spiders or exterminators.

Exterminators have access to a lot of the tools from the campaign and must use them to hunt down and destroy the spider team. Meanwhile, spiders must do their best to hide until the clock runs out. If discovered, though, they can throw webs to slow the exterminators down and then use their arachnid agility to deftly dodge incoming attacks and dart away to new hiding places.

Kill It With Fire 2 has only just been released for PC via Steam Early Access, so players shouldn't expect a flawless experience just yet. Still, its predecessor has enjoyed a positive reception so far and developer Casey Donnellan Games LLC already has more updates planned, so perhaps this anti-arachnid crusade is one worth taking up.