Key Takeaways Still Wakes The Deep returns The Chinese Room to survival-horror roots, exploring an eerie oil rig mystery.

Utilizing Unreal Engine 5, the game offers a tense and atmospheric experience reminiscent of past titles.

Available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 18, the game promises an immersive horror adventure on release day.

Less than a year after its initial reveal -- which found the studio return to the genre that arguably elevated their status to begin with -- The Chinese Room's Still Wakes The Deep has landed itself a June release. The game, set aboard the Beira D oil rig -- situated off the coast of Scotland -- finds players unraveling the mystery of what's befallen the seemingly silent and now-abandoned facility. All while an unknown horror seemingly takes hold of the now-sinking rig.

The game finds the developer returning to a more survival-horror tone this time, having already dabbled with said themes with their work on Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. A somewhat more tense and atmospheric alternative to their other more mystery-focused pitches of prior games.

Everybody's Gone To The Oil Rig

The game marks not only the developer's first foray into utilizing Unreal Engine 5, but it also marks The Chinese Room's return to the genre they helped cultivate with games like Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone To The Rapture. A follow-up to 2020's Little Orpheus which debuted on Apple Arcade, but was eventually ported to other platforms in 2022. Still Wakes The Deep releases across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on June 18 and will also be available day of release on Xbox Game Pass.