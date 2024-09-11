Ubisoft is taking fan feedback seriously as The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest will both have offline modes planned in the future. Developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower confirmed the news during its Tuesday The Crew Showcase 2024 live stream, which revealed content for Year 2 of The Crew Motorfest.

"Today we want to acknowledge that some of you have voiced concerns about the access to The Crew games," said Stéphane Beley, the Managing Studio Director at Ubisoft Ivory Tower during the stream. "Today, we want to express our commitment to the future of The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest. We are currently exploring different solutions and can confirm an offline mode, to ensure long-term access to both titles."

The original The Crew was taken offline on April 1 and was delisted in December 2023. It then reportedly began to disappear from players' game libraries during April. This news of The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest becoming offline compatible is likely a godsend for many racing fans.

The Year 2 Showcase highlights the new island of Maui, which will be released on November 6. It adds over 100km of off-roading adventures, which is about nearly 50% of Oahu's size, according to the press release. You'll be able to access Maui by riding a boat, taking to the skies on a plane, or travelling by car across a new bridge. Ubisoft says there won't be a loading screen, impressively.

According to the French publisher, players will "discover the road to Hana, deep lush bamboo forests, mesmerizing waterfalls, and narrow bridges showcasing Maui's natural wonders." It will feature real-life locations like Kaihalulu Beach, which has glowing red sands, and the stunning Haleakalā National Park. You'll also be able to drive through Kajului, a city center that has a deep-draft harbor and suburbs to weave your way around.

The Year 2 update also adds a new PVE mode called The Chase Squad. You'll be hunting down and outsmarting urban racing rivals as you accelerate your cars and other vehicles through the Hawaiian islands of The Crew Motorfest. A French artist called Carpenter Brut created a new track called Death Racer, which according to Ubisoft, will "keep players on edge while tracking their rivals throughout the islands O'ahu and Maui." Lastly, for Season 5, the Made in Japan playlist makes a return with new neon races, events, and locations to find. Ubisoft says that "weeks of content have been lined up for Season 5 with new challenges, car culture themes, and exciting rides to collect."

The Crew Motorfest made a great impression on our reviewer when it launched earlier in 2023. "The Crew Motorfest is easily the best entry in the series to date and serves as a new launching point for the franchise," said the review. "It has needed an identity of its own for a long time and while it may seem odd, going back to what made the first couple of Forza Horizon games work well while keeping some of The Crew 2's vehicle variety intact winds up being a winning combination."