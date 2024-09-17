Outside a lengthy/captivating JRPG once or twice a year and other such releases that demand you see credits roll, it's rare for someone like myself to clock in over 100 hours on any one single game. Call it casting a wide net, interests more akin to wide puddles or something else, it's hard to convince me that a game post-credits is worth the time to see its entirety of content, experienced to its most complete form...and still wind up totaling hours rolling into triple digits. Prior to five years ago, I was sure that this approach/preference would persist -- a statistic that would only be saved for the Nihon Falcoms, the FromSoftwares and the occasional flash of brilliance from some puzzle game or shooter I'm all too obsessed with.

And then, in 2019, along came a game by the name of Remnant: From the Ashes. And four years later, a 2023 follow-up -- as well as four separate packages of DLC and accompanying updates. In the span of two games, developer Gunfire Games have found themselves entering that most prestige of personal honors. Albeit -- cheating a little here -- with a combined time across both games with respective DLCs attached, now clocking in (last I checked) around 140-or-so hours. And as we near the third and final announced post-launch DLC for Remnant II, The Dark Horizon -- getting a chance to see a little of what the DLC has on offer in a recent hands-off showing -- I'm reminded again that this triple-digit investment is not without reason; many a reason, in fact.

Darkest Before Dawn

It's not every day that a game finds a will and a way to tempt me back in for one more go. Then again and again without end. But Remnant II's pull in particular stems from more than just the conviction of its core gameplay premise -- procedural environments to explore, scour and challenge one's self in, with all the combat, build variety and tempting loot that comes with it. A system that the original helped establish and the sequel so wonderfully built on. On top of this, in continuing on into this year's string of DLC releases, what Gunfire have proven more so is that even with such a strong follow-up as this, their ambition to expand and broaden their horizons remains anything but quenched still.

Related Review: Remnant II Remnant II's wealth of content, fulfilling challenge and broad expanding on the template it established more than makes up for its shortcomings.

A fitting title then for the final piece of DLC; fleeting glimpses they might've been of the new environmental locale of returning setting N'Erud, The Dark Horizon is arguably Remnant II's most vertically-expansive slice of content yet. A biome whose spacious, expanse and emphasis on multi-floor areas is a testament to just how important level design clearly is for the folks at Gunfire. A clear step-up from what was already an interesting approach to verticality in the game's first DLC, The Awakened King, but this time is approached in a much more investigative and more importantly, player-led fashion. With plenty of risk to consider.

Namely, the presence of a new glider-like form of traversal used to glide over great distances to reach seemingly out-of-reach places. Again, from as brief a snippet I was treated to, you can't help but cast an opportune glance at the routes, corners and subtle suggestions offered in The Dark Horizon, that should you be bold enough, suggest something may well be tucked away to be discovered. To think we started five years ago with procedural, corridor-like levels with branching routes. The Dark Horizon, while still holding onto that same core structure of branching paths and optional dungeons to tackle, feels far removed from the A-to-B linearity of the original game. Remnant II has never looked more like a proper, established setting to fully get to grips with.

A Class All Its Own

All this before we even contemplate getting into what may arguably be the biggest pull for most people to get stuck into when it comes to a new piece of Remnant content: namely, the new Archetype. In this case, the Warden; to more cynical eyes, you could so easily class it as a "jack of all trades; master of none" type deal with its ability to shift between offensive, defensive and properties. Your trustee drone companion serving as the basis with which these benefits stem from -- one moment offering support fire on enemies, another providing you helpful armor, to then switch again so seamlessly to healing you at crucial moments.

You can't help but cast an opportune glance at the routes, corners and subtle suggestions offered in The Dark Horizon that, should you be bold enough, suggest something may well be tucked away to be discovered.

How Gunfire can yet again come up with a new Archetype so easily -- an Archetype class whose main traits are tempting to see through to max level -- I will never know. Again, a more cynical tongue would say the Warden class is a mish-mash of ideas all rolled into one and in a comical sort of way, that's not that far away from the reality of how the idea behind the Warden, was devised. As it's divulged during my time with the DLC, the Warden serves, in a way, as a home for all these ideas Gunfire once had for possible classes, that -- for whatever reason -- never materialized or were left on the cutting room floor. Fitting then that for an Archetype of such wide a blend, the Warden comes across as the ultimate [final] form of a class built on synergy. An ideal middle-ground that serves all forms of Remnant player.

A peculiar but deserved parallel then is, much like Subject 2923 was to the original Remnant when it released near a year after the first game's release, The Dark Horizon finds Gunfire flexing a newfound desire to challenge not just the player, but the studio themselves in their own creativity and compelling the player to keep digging at its many secrets. And just like Subject 2923, this is the most excited I've been for a Remnant DLC, for the very reason that Gunfire, even still, are not resting in providing a fresh experience that's as structurally interesting, just as much as it is mechanically so.

Gunfire's clear admiration for the art and craft of level design is on full display and while that element may well be a personal affection -- an aspect after my own heart given my own passion for level design (the unsung hero of game design in my humble opinion). But there's no doubting that the new Archetype class -- and all the wealth of options and possibilities this will stir amid build variety -- will be the DLC's main selling point. If this truly is to be the send-off to Gunfire's journey with Remnant II, it's shaping up to be a terrific way to do it. Excitedly dreading the ample hours this DLC will undoubtedly eat up I may be, coinciding with a free update that not only adds a new Boss Rush mode but completely overhauls the in-game Fragment system, The Dark Horizon may well wind up with Remnant II at its fiendishly but delightfully-creative best.