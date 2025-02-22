Supermassive Games, after the release of the cult classic, Until Dawn, doubled down on the formula and started to make shorter narrative-focused games, each featuring a different storyline. This allowed them to release a new game every year, which is how they were able to release four games in the Dark Pictures Anthology, which started with Man of Medan in 2019 and ended with Devil in Me in 2022.

Devil in Me marked the end of the first season of TDPA, with the second season kicking off with Directive 8020. Here’s a ranking of all the games released so far in the Dark Pictures Anthology.

4 Little Hope

A Road to Nowhere

A fog-choked town, an unsettling past and a group of characters searching for the truth; Little Hope had all the right ingredients for a gripping supernatural horror story. Its premise, centering on a group stranded in an abandoned town while being tormented by ghostly apparitions tied to the Salem witch trials, had the potential to be the strongest entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology. But while the atmosphere and psychological horror elements are commendable, Little Hope stumbles in ways that keep it from ranking higher.

One of the biggest missteps came with its ending, which left many players divided. The game ultimately reveals that much of what happens is a fabrication of the protagonist's mind, a twist that significantly undermines the choices made throughout the story. Unlike the other entries in the series, where decisions feel like they carry real weight, Little Hope struggles to deliver meaningful consequences, making replayability feel less rewarding.

Despite its narrative issues, the game does shine in its eerie presentation. The town’s desolate streets, shifting timelines, and disturbing flashbacks to witch trial executions create a palpable sense of unease. The monster designs, inspired by historical torture methods, are grotesque and unnerving. The characters themselves, however, don’t quite match the depth seen in other entries, with some coming off as bland or lacking in development.

Had the game stuck the landing with its story rather than pulling a rug out from under the player, it could have been a standout psychological horror experience. Instead, Little Hope feels like an ambitious concept that doesn't fully deliver, leaving it at the bottom of the ranking.

3 Man of Medan

The Dark Pictures Anthology Season 1 kicked off with Man of Medan, a maritime horror tale loosely based on the legend of the SS Ourang Medan, a ghost ship said to have mysteriously lost its entire crew under unexplained circumstances. The game follows five playable characters who set out on a diving expedition only to be taken hostage by pirates and later stranded on a haunted warship filled with secrets.

Where Man of Medan excels is in its claustrophobic atmosphere. The rusted corridors of the ship feel suffocating, every shadow hides something sinister and the oppressive silence only amplifies the dread. The game’s central twist, that the ship’s horrors are driven by a hallucinogenic gas rather than actual ghosts, adds an interesting psychological layer, forcing players to question what’s real and what’s paranoia-induced terror.

Man of Medan is far from flawless, though. Early playthroughs were plagued with technical issues, including janky animations and stiff character movements that occasionally pulled players out of the immersion. The pacing also suffers from an uneven start, as the game takes its time setting things up before it finally plunges into the horror. And while the branching paths and character deaths add variety, some choices feel too arbitrary, leading to frustrating outcomes.

Despite these issues, Man of Medan remains a solid horror experience, setting the foundation for what The Dark Pictures Anthology would later refine. The game may not be the scariest in the series, but its claustrophobic setting and paranoia-driven narrative make it a worthy entry.

2 Devil in Me

A House of Horrors