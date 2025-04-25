The Elder Scrolls franchise has always encouraged players to make their own adventures. While this often leads to many gamers ignoring each title's main story quests, it's always a joy to walk around these worlds and see what secrets are hiding around every corner. Perhaps the best method these games deploy to keep players entertained is the various guilds throughout the land. Guilds are such a major part of the franchise that a big deal was made about one of them coming to Elder Scrolls Online.