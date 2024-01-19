Key Takeaways The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road is a new expansion that takes players to the West Weald region of Colovia, where a jungle has mysteriously appeared and a lost prince needs to be found.

The expansion offers about 30 hours of gameplay across three different regions, each with its own unique environment and quests.

The main attraction of this expansion is the new scribing system, which allows players to modify their character's abilities and customize them to their preferred playstyle. Grimoires, ink, and scripts are the resources used in scribing.

The beginning of a new year means one thing for fans of The Elder Scrolls Online. Every year the long running MMO receives a new chapter filled with new gameplay additions along with some robust story content. The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road is the latest upcoming expansion, which brings players to the West Weald region of Colovia. Here they use the city of Skingrad as their main hub of operations, and while this area may be familiar to veterans of the franchise things aren't quite as they were remembered. Things are a bit chaotic as a jungle appears to have sprung up overnight, with a group of wood elves searching for the long lost prince Ithelia. The lost prince has no memory at all of her identity or realm, which sets the stage for a prologue quest that bridges Necrom to Gold Road.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road offers about thirty hours of content in a region that divided into three primary regions as the players search for the escaped prince. The Gold Road forest is a windswept woodland showcasing the rust colors of autumn. The Valenwood Annexation is the mysterious jungle and rain forest environment and the Colovian Highlands are filled with rugged, rocky terrain. New areas to explore are always nice, especially when filled with a substantial amount of quests but the main new attraction in this chapter is the new scribing system.

Scribing serves as a precursor to spellcraft. Each of the major character types (fighter, mage, support etc.) get a special skill that can be modified to fit a specific play style. There are specific multiquest story arcs that get into greater detail about how scribing works and digs into the precuror of magic. There are three important resources involves in scribing: grimoire, ink and scripts. Grimoires are used for the core ability and their function is pretty much set in stone. Scripts serve the function of a socket or slot tha can be plugged into any ability to morph it into the individual's taste, such as changing the color of the ability when it's used. At launch there will be 22 unique styles. All of these styles are said to be obtainable as rewards in game and more styles are planned to be released.

The release plans for all the new content is staggered throughout the year. Q1 is projected to bring some new dungeons that help tie the stories of the new and previously released content together. Q2 is when the new launches with a new 12 player trial called Lucid Citadel. Q3 may have a new update to the housing system and lastly Q4 will bring some PVP updates and two new companion characters. More details about The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road will be shared as they become available.