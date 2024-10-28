Bethesda Softworks has released a new free update for The Elder Scrolls Online. With "Update 44," the company is bringing upgrades to the Battlegrounds PvP system and two new companions alongside other fixes and improvements.

Currently, the new content is only available for players on PC and Mac systems. Those who play the games on consoles will have to wait a little longer, though. The Xbox and PlayStation editions of The Elder Scrolls Online will be updated on November 13.

Dynamic Battles Incoming

With Update 44, the Battlegrounds will become a simpler, more dynamic PvP experience. While the game previously featured three teams of 4 in those matches, we'll now have only two teams. There are two different configurations, though: one for 4 players in each team and another for 8 players in them.

While Bethesda is taking out the three-pronged format right now, future events may bring it back as a limited-time gimmick. The team's priority right now, however, is making the Battlegrounds become more competitive. The change also means 7 brand-new maps will be available for the new formats.

Another addition is that players will have access to two new companions, Tanlorin and Zerith-var. The two will be available at no additional cost for those who have an active ESO Plus membership, but other players can also unlock them through the Crown Store.

Tanlorin is a High Elf with a unique combination of Soul Magic and Dragonknight skills, something no other companion has. Meanwhile, Zerith-var has necromancy as his most powerful asset. Curiously, this Khajiit fighter comes from the distant past.

Once unlocked, Tanlorin will be waiting players outside Auridon's Vulkhel Guard, and Zerith-var will be near Moonmont in Reaper’s March. Not only will they be powerful allies, they also feature their own questlines to expand on the adventure options for the player.

Another relevant addition in the new update is the Banner Bearer Grimoire, a new expansion to the Scribing System. Players will be able to buff the group on a specific Focus by holding a banner on their back. To unlock this option, it'll be necessary to talk to Chronicler Firandil at the Scholarium. Only players who have reached the Gold Road chapter will have access to these elements.

There's also a new reward system called Golden Pursuits. By completing various tasks and reaching milestones, players will earn in-game collectibles, items and currency. These quests, however, will only start in November.

Other improvements include:

Imperial City has undergone an overhaul of its locales and to how the vaults work;

Imperial City vendors have upgraded wares;

More furnishing materials in regular harvest nodes;

HDR support on PC;

Master Writs now have quest marks and objective tracking;

ESO Plus members now get a bonus to their PvP gains, such as Alliance Points, Alliance rank, PvP Skill Line ranks, Tel Var Stones from monsters.

The full list of improvements, including every single patch note, bug fixes and improvements, can be checked on the official Elder Scrolls forums' post for Update 44.