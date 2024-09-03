Despite it being a very well-explored setting, it seems there is at least one more new and novel way to explore World War II and enjoy fighting against the Third Reich. This time around, fans will be taking a more stealthy and tactical approach as they leverage supernatural powers against Nazi necromancers in the newly launched Sumerian Six by Devolver Digital and Artificer.

Those who decide they want to help put an end to the regime’s most out there machinations will take control of the Enigma Squad, a team of six former scientists who’ve been tasked with defeating Nazi general Hanz Kammler. It seems the good general has come into the possession of a strange material known as “Geiststoff” and has, of course, been up to no good with it.

In Sumerian Six, players must exercise their tactical skills and the unique abilities of the Enigma Squad to reach the objective in each of over ten chapters and do so as quietly as possible. Indeed, the squad’s members are powerful, but they can still be overwhelmed should they be discovered at the wrong time. So long as players learn how to synergize members’ abilities with each other, though, avoiding discovery shouldn’t be too difficult.

Chaining abilities and effects together is essential to mission success.

The members of Enigma Squad really seem to be an esoteric bunch too. There’s Wojtek the Werebear, exiled chemist Rosa Reznik and a psychoanalyst by the name of Siegfried von Adelsberg, among others, who will surely be introduced quickly as Sumerian Six progresses. Still, while a werebear sounds like a great fit for combat operations, one cannot help but wonder what a chemist or psychoanalyst can do on the front line. No doubt that it’ll all become clear pretty quickly.

Perhaps Siegfried can invade others’ minds or distract them by getting them wrapped up in their own thoughts for a time?

As for what the Enigma Squad is trying to stop, it seems that the good general is trying to use the Geiststoff and Sumerian artifacts to create both wonder weapons and superior soldiers for the Reich, both of which the squad will have to confront and eliminate if they’re going to prevent them making any meaningful impact for the Nazi army.

Defeating Hammler requires finesse. That is, sneaking around the various Nazi strongholds, eliminating the guards and watchmen and combining the team’s abilities to overcome the true threats lurking in each location. It almost certainly won’t be a simple matter, but players who can maintain a cool head and make effective use of the Enigma Squad will surely manage to prevail and see Sumerian Six through to the end.

Sumerian Six is out now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG for $29.99. There’s a free demo still available too for those who’d like to give it a try before going all in. Otherwise, make sure to check out our preview for an in-depth breakdown of what to expect.

