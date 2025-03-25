The First Berserker: Khazan is a soulslike, and that means you're going to want to find every spare material, note, and currency you can get your hands on. Whether it be jars, Soulstones, or some other random one-of-a-kind item, we know exactly where you can find all the collectibles in Embars Ruins.

Soulstones

Soulstone #1 - Corner Landing to the Abandoned Plains

Go to the bottom of the steps leading up to the Forgotten Temple, and turn around 180 degrees. There will be a small wooden fence that you can smash through, which unlocks a path up to a small area where the Soulstone will be sitting.

Soulstone #2 - Forgotten Temple Entrance

Once you have entered the large staircase room of the Forgotten Temple (leading up to the door to the final boss room), head up the staircase and stay to the right when the incline flattens out. There will be a small area full of junk and enemies, which you will destroy, revealing the Soulstone sitting in the back left corner of the square area.

Soulstone #3 - Beneath the Forgotten Temple

In the room with three statues that can be rotated, you'll see a Soulstone on the wall behind where the immovable statues once stood (where a stone mural of a tree is carved). Use your javelin to smash the Soulstone from a distance.

Jars

Jar #1 - Beneath the Forgotten Temple