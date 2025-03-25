The First Berserker: Khazan is a soulslike, and that means you're going to want to find every spare material, note, and currency you can get your hands on. Whether it be jars, soulstones, or some other random one-of-a-kind item, we know exactly where you can find all the collectibles in Mount Heimrich.

Soulstones

Soulstone #1 - Frosty Cave Entrance

After the axe mini-boss, go up the path to the left of the table with the Soldier's Log. At the top, you'll see the Soulstone sitting on a ledge, which you can the path to or just throw a javelin at.

Soulstone #2 - Frosty Cave Exit

After defeating the first yeti enemy, look back at the branches you just climbed down on the side of the cliff. To the right of the path, there is an incline that you can climb, which leads to the Soulstone. Alternatively, you can just throw a javelin at the stone from the branches or ground.

Jars

Jar #1 - Crash Site

The first Jar is very close to the initial spawn point of the level. It will be on the right side of the path leading from the Crash Site spawn point. You must have already completed the Jar Enthusiasts mission in Phraugh Village ion order to collect the jar.

Other Collectibles

Escort Order (Note)