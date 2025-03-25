The First Berserker: Khazan is a soulslike, and that means you're going to want to find every spare material, note, and currency you can get your hands on. Whether it be jars, Soulstones, or some other random one-of-a-kind item, we know exactly where you can find all the collectibles in Stormpass.

Soulstones

Soulstone #1 - Snowfield of Trials

Down the hill from the Blade Nexus, you'll see a small wooden structure on the left side of the path. There is a Soulstone hidden from view, sitting on the opposite side of the structure.

Soulstone #2 - Frozen Lake