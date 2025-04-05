Following the Yetuga Boss Fight, Khazan's next challenge in The First Berserker: Khazan will face The Blade Phantom, the entity currently attempting complete control over Khazan's body. To purge this being, Khazan is tasked with going through three trials to face his inner demons and fears as well as mastering new weapons and skills along the way to the confrontation with Blade Phantom.

This guide is meant to walk you through the trials leading up to the main boss fight along with strategies and tips to take down the Blade Phantom. Upon completing this guide, you will be able to defeat the boss, receive the rewards, and unlock the accompanying achievement, "Combative Phantom from the Netherworld".

The First Trial

The first trial will require Khazan to master the Greatsword and confront shades of citizens from his past. In a brief wave-styled fight, Khazan must defeat all the shadowy enemies that rush at him, preferably using the weapon you just obtained. Defeat the slender shadowy figures with quick movement arcs and deal with the heavier-set shadowy figures with heavy-charged attacks to defeat them in two moves or fewer. Once you survive the waves of enemies, you complete the first trial and can continue to the next.

Weapon Tips: Greatsword

Consumes more stamina and attacks slower; the Greatsword deals heavier damage in exchange.

and the deals heavier damage in exchange. When it comes to stats and builds using this weapon , it's recommended to focus on Dodge: Stamina and Defense Stamina.

and using this , it's recommended to focus on and Heart of Battle and Indomitable will increase your poise and reduce damage taken respectively, increasing your survivability.

The Second Trial