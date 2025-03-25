The First Berserker: Khazan is full of interesting characters, several of whom can assist Khazan in obtaining new gear or upgrading his stats and items.

The Blacksmith is the primary method for crafting items, but it takes a bit of extra work to get him and the forge up and running in The Crevice.

Unlocking the Blacksmith

In order to unlock the Blacksmith in the mortal realm of the Crevice, you'll just need to complete two missions, as well as have a quick chat with the Blacksmith between them.

Complete Strange Stench in Skoffa Cave

First, complete the main story mission Strange Stench, at the Skoffa Cave location in the Charnak Mountain Range. Upon defeating the final boss, you'll be able to find the Blacksmith back at the Crevice.

In the mortal realm version of the crevice (accessible via the big red portal), head down the stairs by the storage chest. You'll find the Blacksmith standing at his station across the room, to the right of the harp. Speak with him and unlock the side mission to find his hammer in the Spiders' Tomb

Complete Blacksmith's Heirloom in Spiders' Tomb

Go back to the Charnak Mountain Range teleporter, and select the Spiders' Tomb mission Blacksmith's Heirloom. This is a pretty quick level, and once you complete it you'll discover the hammer. Report back to the Blacksmith at the Crevice to unlock his shop and crafting menu.

What Does the Blacksmith Do?

The Blacksmith has three different functions: crafting, set crafting, and dismantling items.

Dismantle

In order to craft new equipment (other than consumables), you will need to dismantle other equipment to gain scraps and materials for the smithing process. There are three types of crafting ingredients that can be obtained through dismantling: Shards (which are used for armor), Blades (which are used for weapons), and Gems (which are used for rings and necklaces). Each material can come in different rarities based on the quality of the item dismantled.

Craft