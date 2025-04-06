This boss fight takes place directly after you defeat Blade Phantom in The First Berserker: Khazan. You will be taken to an area called the Crevice, your new central hub, and will be given a few places to go with varying levels of completion. While you may go and fight another Blade Phantom first, it is recommended you instead head to the Embars Ruins to confront Viper in the Forbidden Temple as, without doing so, your skill level will be capped at level 16 and go no higher.

This guide will walk you through Viper's boss fight, the strategies to use, and what methods to utilize while fighting him. While Viper has a longer fight than both Yetuga and Blade Phantom , by following the steps from this guide, you will be able to conquer the leader of the dragonkin and receive the achievement, Berserk Dragon's General, and rewards.

Boss Fight: Viper

Recommended Level Recommended Weapons Recommended Stat Upgrades Recommended Items Level 16-20 Spear, Dual Blades Vitality, Willpower, Proficiency Vitality Orbs, Willpower Orbs, Soul Dust

From this boss fight forward, you will be able to hire helpers against Viper. Outside his boss room is a glowing gold circle that contains a phantom that wields either Dual Blades, a Spear, or a Greatsword. The weapon-wielding spirit you get will be random. However, the spirit has low health and will perish before Viper goes into Phase 2 every time due to it attempting to attack Viper through his electric buffing attack.

Phase 1 and Phase 2