Key Takeaways The announcement of a Remnant II's second DLC episode focuses on the history of Yaesha's forgotten tribe.

The DLC, The Forgotten Kingdom, introduces players to an ancient stone spirit named Lydus, promising new challenges and enemies to face.

The new content is set to release on April 23, continuing the game's reputation for quality and challenging gameplay.

Fans of Gunfire Games' acclaimed shooter-focused follow-up, in the form of Remnant II, were in for a bit of a surprise today as developer Gunfire Games have announced the second of the 2023 game's post-launch DLC episodes. And here, the game makes a return trip to the forest-covered, tribal locale of the planet Yaesha in the form of The Forgotten Kingdom.

As its reveal trailer below teases, The Forgotten Kingdom centers around the discovery of a forgotten history of the Yaesha's lost tribe. With this new-found discovery eventually ending up -- as they so often do -- coming face to face with an other-worldly behemoth in the form of a vengeful, ancient stone spirit referred to as Lydus.

Ashes to Bashes

A brief plot synopsis and some flashes of new gear aside, not much else is known about what lies in store for players. New enemy types (and what look to be a couple of main bosses to tackle) briefly show up -- giving players a fair bit of a tough time and a challenge alike -- but there was perhaps a reason as to Gunfire's rather quick and cryptic, albeit sudden, tease of an announcement today. As it turns out, fans won't have long to wait to see what The Forgotten Kingdom has in store.

Remnant II's second DLC pack releases across all platforms on April 23 -- a little under a fortnight from now. Here's hoping Gunfire's delivery of post-release content can continue the same high level of quality, following on from the release of the game's first DLC pack, The Awakened King, which came out in November of last year. Remnant II is available now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC.