On Thursday, it was announced that The Game Awards 2024 nominations will be revealed on Monday. Similar to the Oscar's, there will be a live stream that morning to reveal all of the nominations for the awards ceremony.

The Waiting is Almost Over

Soon, we will find out which games will be nominated for Game of the Year and other categories. They will be announced on Monday, November 18 at 9am Pacific. The Nominations Special show will be streamed live on The Game Awards' YouTube and Twitch channels.

The next step is the voting process. We can make our opinion known by voting on the award show's official website from November 18 to December 11. The timing is so specific that we know when votes will close on the last day: 6pm Pacific. Our votes will then be tallied alongside the global jury of over 130 media publications and creator outlets who have put these nominations forward to the public.

Related Infinity Nikki Release Date Revealed, Jessie J Sings Theme Song Get ready to explore the beautiful open world of Infinity Nikki because the release date has just been revealed.

We'll find out the results on Thursday, December 12, 2024, when the 10th anniversary show takes place. It will be streamed live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and fans can still purchase tickets to be there in person on AXS. The proceedings start at 4:30 pm Pacific on December 12.

Close

The Game Awards is Going Strong

The Game Awards has been a smash hit and broke viewership records last year. According to The Game Awards website, the show was streamed by 118 million people, beating the 2022 record by 15%. It's streamed around the world, including Western territories, China, and South Korea. The Game Awards 2023 was shown on

YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Facebook, TikTok Live, X, WeChat, Bilibili, Huya, DouYu, Xiaohongshu and Instagram Live, which is an impressive feat. Additionally, The Game Awards reported that more than 17,000 content creators and influencers co-streamed last year's show, likely expanding its reach.

Baldur's Gate 3 won last year's Game of the Year at The Game Awards among many other shows, such as the Gayming Awards and recently, the Belgian Game Awards. The RPG was the clear winner from last year's lineup. This year seems to be a bit more competitive with titles such as Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth battling it out for the grand prize. It would be a shocker if neither game is nominated for Game of the Year.

"Astro Bot is one of those rare gems in that you want to explore every nook and cranny it has to offer," said our review. "From collecting puzzle pieces, finding vortexes to secret worlds or finding lost Bots, there are a great many things to do."