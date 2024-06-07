Key Takeaways Cairn is the latest game from The Game Bakers, and is described as the conclusion to their "trilogy of freedom."

The game is described as a "survival climber," with protagonist Aava having to carefully manage their supplies and tackle difficult terrain.

Players will get to experience a great deal of freedom with the climb, but not until 2025, when the game comes out.

You may know Montpellier-Based developers The Game Bakers as the folks behind the hack-and-slash bullet hell game Furi, or the romantic sci-fi RPG Haven. What you may not have known that apparently, all of these games were part of a trilogy. As explained during tonight's Day of the Devs showcase (NOTE: or the main Summer Game Fest showcase, apologies, as this article was written in advance), these games have been part of a trilogy of freedom, with Furi being all about wanting to live free, and Haven centering around freedom to love whoever you want. And their new game that the debuted, Cairn, is about "...pushing beyond your limits, and breaking free from your obsessions" according to CEO Audrey Leprince. And indeed, there's nothing that fuels that kind of freedom more than climbing a massive mountain, far away from the rest of world, and conquering it even when things seem impossible, as seen in the reveal trailer below.

Ain't No Mountain High Enough

In contrast to the games before it, Cairn is notably more grounded in terms of concept and setting, and once again sees The Game Bakers dabbling in a different genre, with this being a climbing simulator à la recent successes like Jusant or A Difficult Game About Climbing. However, in contrast to those games, Cairn is described by the developers as a new genre called a "survival climber." Climbing mountains like this is already a difficult task, with several tricky sections to tackle along the way, but here players will also have to manage supplies such as a limited supply of pitons that have to be used only when players feel that it's the best moment, bivouacs that allow them to take shelter and rest, and food and water, which players might actually have to go foraging for.

It all sounds rather challenging, but looking at the impressive and smooth climbing in the clip, it looks like it could be an incredibly fun climb as well. Exploring the mountain is also encouraged, with players having the freedom to pick their own routes depending on how they feel about the face. So there's definitely some intense and enjoyable climbing here, but much like The Game Bakers' previous games, there's still a deep story here as well with our protagonist, a professional climber named Aava. As it turns out, the mountain also has quite the history to uncover along the way, along with a few secrets, and ultimately Aava has to consider what she might have to give up on her ultimate journey. After all, a cairn can be a way to make your mark...but it can also act as a burial mound. What fate lies in store for Aava at the end of this climb? We'll have to wait until 2025 to find out, when Cairn arrives for PC and consoles.