Gears of War is one of the cornerstone franchises for the Xbox brand, and yet it may be taking its first step on PS5 later this year. eXtas1s is a Spanish content creator who's well known for having reliable scoops regarding the Xbox platform in advance, especially for Gamepass related content. According to his sources, the original trilogy for Gears of War will be released as a collection for the PS5 later this year. The YouTuber also makes note that the upcoming title, Gears of War: E-Day, will likely be released in 2026.

The greater details of this rumor are expounded on his YouTube channel.

A New Day For Gears of War Fans

A remastered collection of the original games would make a lot of sense, as E-Day is slated to be a prequel to the series. With E-Day featuring younger versions of Marcus and Dom, introducing these characters to the PlayStation playerbase with the 360 titles in advance would be a smart move. With a supposed year-long gap between the two releases, this would help create excitement for the new title. This collection has seemingly been in the works for some time now, as has the expectation for it to be released on other platforms. This speculation is substantiated by other big Xbox names coming to the rival console.