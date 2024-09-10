Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, and Activision today revealed the spooktacular details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone Season 6.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's year of support is coming to an end with Season 6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is on the horizon and, having just wrapped up its beta, is the talk of the town. Until then though, we have one more season to get through, and things are about to get a little scary. Much like with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Season 6, this season is all about Halloween. This means themed multiplayer maps, Zombie-filled game modes, and much more. While the multiplayer content arriving with Season 6 is rather anemic, there are plenty of themed activities to keep the game exciting while we wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Multiplayer

In total, there will be eight Shipment variants in Modern Warfare III once the new Season launches.

Season 6 doesn't add a lot of new content to multiplayer, though it does lean heavily into delivering Shipment variants. Players can expect one new multiplayer map in the form of Drive Thru, a terrifying small-sized map set in a killer clown-themed restaurant. There's also a new variant for the Meat multiplayer map, Mad Cow. Finally, Season 6 adds five new Shipment variants (Arena, Stay High, Bit-ment, Ghost Ship, and Sunny Shipment). In total, there will be eight Shipment variants in Modern Warfare III once the new Season launches.

The real meat and potatoes of multiplayer this season lies in its game modes. This includes the return of Hordepoint (Hardpoint but with zombies), Arcade (enhanced abilities like jumping high), Mutation (teams take turns playing as mutants), and Infected, but with a zombie twist.

Warzone

Season 6 ushers in plenty of horror to Warzone. Resurgence fans can dive into the Hellspawn variant of Rebirth Island and battle it out in a horrifyingly transformed prison. Vondel Night also makes its return for some nighttime Zombie Royale.

In terms of modes, Purgatory will be playable on Hellspawn and features infinite respawns, insane powerups, and more as Warzone players casually play on this themed map. Zombie Royale also makes its grand return for both Hellspawn and Night Vondel.

Shared Content

Like all past seasons, Season 6 brings with it two new weapons unlockable via the Battle Pass. You'll find the DTIR 30-06 Battle Rifle at Sector 6 and the Kastov LSW LMG at Sector 9. It is currently unknown if any new weapons will arrive later in the mid-season update. As for the Battle Pass, Halloween fans will be happy to see that Michael Myers is an instant unlock forn those who purchase the pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone are available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.