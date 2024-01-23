Key Takeaways Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature an alternate version of The Joker as a playable character in its first season of content. This Joker is from the Elseworlds and represents a younger take on the clown prince of crime.

The first season will also include a Joker-themed environment, new activities, strongholds, Riddler challenges, and DC villain-themed weapons and gear.

Rocksteady has plans for three additional seasons with new playable characters, environments, weapons, and activities, all available at no additional cost for owners of the game.

Next week, the long-awaited new game from Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady will be making its debut, as Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Deadshot attempt to save the world from Brainiac, an army of aliens and the brainwashed members of the Justice League.

The journey from announcement to release for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been a long one, with the game first being revealed back in 2020 as aiming for a 2022 release before it got pushed back to May 2023 and delayed again to February 2024 just months before launch. But as the game approached its original release date, Rocksteady had teased that the four playable characters would not be the only ones that players could expect to play as in the months following the game’s launch. And now, the studio has provided our first taste as to what fans can expect when the first season of content arrives in March.

As part of the latest episode of Suicide Squad Insider, it has been revealed that Elseworlds, the DC-branded version of the multiverse, will play a large role in the story of Suicide Squad after the main campaign has been completed. The first season will feature an alternate version of The Joker as a playable character, which will be different from the one that played such a large role in the Arkham games. Instead, this Joker is younger and has not yet reached his prime villain capabilities before he is forced to work as part of Task Force X and pulled into the fight against Brainiac. The video above features some quick looks at his gameplay, including his rocket-powered umbrella and unique weaponry that will help him fight off waves of enemies.

Season 1 will also feature an appropriately Joker-themed environment, as it appears he has decorated the Daily Planet with his twisted artstyle. Players can also expect new activities, strongholds, Riddler challenges, DC villain-themed weapons and gear, enemy variants and boss fights including fresh versions of encounters with Green Lantern and Superman. Plus, two episodes will also be included, with Scarecrow and Two-Face both being teased as returning villains that might hamper or help our crew of anti-heroes.

For now, Rocksteady has also planned out three additional seasons coming later on, with each featuring a new playable character and environment, more weapons and gear sets, activities, mid-season updates and more. Some of the environments being teased so far include a return to Arkham Asylum and Gotham City, as well as a frozen location that may have something to do with Mr. Freeze. Perhaps the best news is that all of this content will be available for owners of the game at no additional cost, and will hopefully remain that way for as long as the game has a supportive community of players. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch on February 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.