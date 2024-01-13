Key Takeaways The Last of Us 2 Remastered introduces a Guitar Free Play mode featuring composer Gustavo Santaolalla, allowing players to connect with the game's music.

Santaolalla's compositions contribute to the emotional depth of The Last of Us series and have garnered him multiple awards.

UK fans can experience Santaolalla's live performance of the game's score in London on May 4th. Don't miss out!

The highly anticipated release of The Last of Us 2 Remastered is just around the corner, promising an enhanced gaming experience for fans of the apocalyptic series. However, the excitement does not stop there. A groundbreaking addition to the remaster is the introduction of the Guitar Free Play mode, allowing players to step into the shoes of the game's very own composer, Gustavo Santaolalla.

Gustavo Santaolalla Takes Center Stage

In a recent announcement on Thursday, January 11, Naughty Dog revealed a unique feature that sets The Last of Us 2 Remastered apart. Players will have the opportunity to play as none other than the renowned Argentinian composer Gustavo Santaolalla in the game's dedicated Guitar Free Play mode. Santaolalla, who crafted the evocative scores for both The Last of Us (2013) and its sequel in 2020, brings an authentic touch to the gaming experience.

The Soulful Melodies of The Last of Us

The music of The Last of Us series has always held a special place in the hearts of fans. Santaolalla's masterful compositions contribute significantly to the emotional depth and immersive atmosphere of the apocalyptic world created by Naughty Dog. The Guitar Free Play mode allows players to delve into the soulful melodies that have become synonymous with The Last of Us, creating a unique and intimate connection with the game.

Acclaimed Maestro

Gustavo Santaolalla's contributions to the world of music extend far beyond The Last of Us series. The recipient of two Academy Awards, he won the Best Original Score award in 2005 for Brokeback Mountain and then again in 2006 for Babel. In 2015, he was honored with induction into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. The inclusion of Santaolalla's talents in The Last of Us 2 Remastered is a testament to the commitment to excellence and artistry by Naughty Dog.

For fans in the UK who cannot get enough of The Last of Us' enchanting soundtrack, there's better news. Gustavo Santaolalla is scheduled to perform the score live in person on May 4 at London's Southbank Center. This rare opportunity offers enthusiasts a chance to witness the magic behind the music and immerse themselves in the world of The Last of Us in a whole new way. Tickets for the performance are still available, so do not miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable experience.

As the release date for The Last of Us 2 Remastered approaches, the excitement continues to build. The addition of the Guitar Free Play mode featuring Gustavo Santaolalla adds a layer of authenticity and musical immersion that fans will not want to miss. Whether you are a seasoned player or a newcomer to the series, this remaster promises to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience, allowing you to explore the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us in a whole new light. Mark your calendars for January 19, when The Last of Us 2 Remastered launches exclusively for PS5.