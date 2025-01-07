PlayStation Studios today announced several TV and film projects based on PlayStation IP, including the premiere month for The Last of Us Season 2.

Sony and PlayStation's goals to expand PlayStation IP beyond games are quickly taking shape. The studio has already released films based on Uncharted and Gran Turismo, delivered the well-liked Twisted Metal TV show, and, most importantly, released the award-winning The Last of Us TV show. Of course, this is all just the beginning. At Sony's CES 2025 conference, PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash and Screen Gems president Ashley Brucks revealed what's next for PlayStation's trove of IP. It involves another season of an award-winning show, an anime for a fast-growing IP, a film for one of PlayStation's current most popular IP, and a film for a rather surprising title.

The Last of Us Returns in April

Neil Druckmann took the stage to reveal the premiere window for The Last of Us Season 2 alongside a new teaser. The hotly-anticipated second season adapts a portion of The Last of Us Part II, a massive game whose story is being split up into a handful of seasons. The short teaser introduces us to Abby and Dina all while teasing massive moments pulled from the game. Of course, like the first season, the show will take some liberties with the source material. We'll have to wait to see what Season 2 has in store for us when it premieres this April.

Legends Come to Life

Crunchyroll, Aniplex, Sony Music, and PlayStation Productions announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, based on Sucker Punch Productions' beloved 2020 title and its Legends co-op mode. The anime will be helmed by director Takanobu Mizuno, with Gen Urobuchi (NITRO PLUS) for Story Composition and animation by KAMIKAZE DOUGA. Meanwhile, Sony Music will be in charge of creating the soundtrack. While details about the plot and cast remain under wraps, the team says they intend on staying true to the source material and bring Ghost of Tsushima's samurai aesthetics out of the game and onto your screen.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is set to premiere on Cruchyroll in 2027.

Dive into a New Dawn

PlayStation Productions also confirmed that two film adaptations are currently in development. Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions are in the early stages of a film adaptation of Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn. Originally planned as a Netflix series, the project has transitioned into a film and will follow the plot of the 2017 game.

Probably the wildest announcement is that Sony Pictures is working on a film adaptation of Helldivers. While the Helldivers franchise is known for lots of fun, wild mayhem, and co-op action, it's not known for its story. How Sony adapts the franchise for film will certainly be interesting.

There are currently no premiere dates for either film.