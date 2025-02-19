HBO and Sony today revealed the premiere date for the hotly anticipated second season of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us shocked the world when it premiered on HBO's Max service back in 2023. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's live action adaptation of the award-winning game, The Last of Us Part I, wasn't just a good video game adaptation, it was an excellent TV show on its own merits. The excellent casting, smart changes to the source material, and high production values turned The Last of Us into a must-watch show. By the time the finale aired on March 12, 2023, the question wasn't if we would see season two, but when we would see it. At CES 2025, Sony confirmed that season two would premiere in April, and now we know exactly when.

Part Deux

The Last of Us returns on April 13, 2025. Max confirmed the season's premiere alongside a set of three posters for the season:

The posters feature returning characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) alongside newcomer Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) with the phrase, "every path has a price," emblazoned on all three. While we won't dive into spoilers for The Last of Us Part II, it is well-known that these three characters are the key players in the game's story. As such, it's no surprise how important they'll be in season two.

From Game to Television

The Last of Us Season Two is a partial adaptation of The Last of Us Part II. Given the size of the game, its story is being split into multiple seasons. While it is unclear where the season will stop, promotional footage has shown multiple sequences from Day One and potentially Day Two for both the characters. Both Part II and season two take place five years after the events of the first game and season, kicking off with Joel and Ellie living in Jackson, WY.

The Last of Us season two sees the return of Pascal and Ramsey alongside Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Newcomers include Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced as Dina. Jeffrey Wright, who played Isaac in The Last of Us Part II, reprises his role in season two.

The Last of Us season two premieres April 13 exclusively on Max. The season will purportedly feature seven episodes, down from nine episodes in season one.