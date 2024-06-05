Key Takeaways Playable demo now available for The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Demo allows players to experience beginning of game, meet key characters, and try unique combat style.

Save data from demo will transfer to full game, with PlayStation 4 demo save data compatible with PlayStation 5 version.

Fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak got some good news: a playable demo is now available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. This demo will take players through the very beginning of the game, allowing them to play through the prologue on Switch and through Chapter One on PlayStaton 4. Within the demo players will be able to wield magical Arts and Unique crafts, as well as meet key characters like Van Arkride, a spriggan or an underground professional that accepts work from any client, and Agnés Claudel, a first year student at the prestigious Aramis Academy who goes to Van with a unique request. The combat style of The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak is unique in that players will be able to switch between real time and turn-based combat. And of most importance, save data from the demo will transfer to the full version of the game. PlayStation 4 demo save data is compatible with the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The demo can be seen in action in this trailer.

What to Expect in The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak?

Following the aftermath of a brief war in the year S. 1208, Calvard is enjoying a period of unprecedented economic prosperity. But these good times often don't last as the public is growing suspicious as the number of immigrants increases and questionable political reform runs rampant. This brings us to the spriggan Van Akrike, who takes on a unique request that may be more than he bargained for. For a spriggan's life is one of the many professions that has risen in the Calvard Republic. Van Akrike makes a living by taking on any job that leigitimate sources won't normally touch, playing Van Akirde in positions to play detective, negotiator or bounty hunter. Whether it's simply best left out of the public eye or rooted in the dark corners of the underworld, any job is worth considering.

The sign above Van Akrit's office states ARKRIDE Solutions Office: Complicated Matters Only. The sign above the office door serves as beacon for trouble, almost beckoning it in. Of course, if the game dealt with mundane jobs it wouldn't be very exciting. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak is scheduled for a July 5 release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch.