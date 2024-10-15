NIS America has announced the release date for The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II. The upcoming RPG in the Trails franchise, which is famous for an interconnected narrative that ties together its dozen releases, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC (through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG) on February 14, 2025. Alongside the full release date reveal, the company also published a new trailer teasing the story elements, characters and battle animations.

Back to Calvard

Developed by Nihon Falcom, the new RPG is the second entry in the Calvard arc. After the sagas of Estelle, Lloyd and Rean, the new games tell the story of Van Arkride, a young man who works as a Spriggan, helping people who would otherwise be unable to get help from the police or the local guild branches.

In the previous title, Van gathered many allies as he journeyed through the country searching for mysterious artifacts called the Genesis for his client, Agnès Claudel, a student council member at the prestigious Aramis Academy. Thanks to that, the game showcased the various factions and the power struggle between them in this multifaceted area of the Zemuria continent.

In the follow-up to The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, Van and his colleagues at Arkride Solutions have to face new conflicts after a police officer of the CID special forces is killed. The mysterious assailant has evaded the investigators, but this crime will set all the multiple Calvard forces into action, bringing more chaos to the Republic.

Everything starts when Elaine Auclair, a long-time friend of Van's, contacts him, leading to Arkride Solutions starting the investigation of the case. In the trailer, we also get to see various returning characters, such as Swin and Nadia from Trails into Reverie, Shizuna and Kasim from Daybreak, as well as a short bit with Towa from the Cold Steel games. More characters from all arcs are expected to show up in Calvard in this continuation of Van's story.

As players investigate the case, players will also get the chance to solve one of the missing plots the previous game didn't address. Namely, the final Genesis artifact will be an important aspect of the new story, which promises "an endless nightmare" in the trailer.

Just like The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak and Metaphor: ReFantazio , the new entry in the long-running series will feature a hybrid of real-time action and turn-based systems, which wasn't a feature of previous entries, which were strictly turn-based until Trails into Reverie. The game will feature both English and Japanese voice acting, with the former being part of the new video.

Besides the Trails series, NIS America has also been working with Falcom on the English localization of the Ys series, with their most recent release, Ys X: Nordics, coming west to PS4, PS5, Switch and PC on October 25.