The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II has been out for quite some time in Japan but will be getting a western release early next year. Set three months after the events of The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, which received a western release earlier this year, Van and the full crew from the Arkride Solutions Office are back on a new case. NIS America recently showed us what we can look forward to in the sequel, which looks like an expansion on what made The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak great in the first place.

Arkride Solutions Is On The Case

Three months after the events of The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, Van Arkride is awakened by a knock on his door by Elaine Auclaire, an old friend. It seems some entity known as the Crimson Grendel is terrorizing Edith, Calvard's capital, and what makes this more troubling is this is somehow linked to Van. Edith also happens to be where Swin and Nadia are searching for someone, and it's likely these two events are linked. But fortunately, the whole team from Arkride Solutions Office is on the case, along with some new faces and fan favorites making appearances.

Storytelling has evolved in this sequel. Taking some influence from The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie, the character perspective will shift between chapters, offering multiple viewpoints and interesting character combinations. The passage of time will factor into the story progression as well, which will not only influence how the story unfolds but also have a effect on game play.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II is scheduled for release on February 14 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch.

Combat has also evolved from its predecessor. Field battles have expanded with a snappier feel overall. Characters now have the ability to cast magic and do a properly timed Cross Charge attack. EX-Chains allow an ally to get a bonus hit on a stunned enemy, which can give the player an edge in battle. Overall improvements have been made to the command battle UI which is intended for better comprehension. New Holo Cores allow for more detailed character customization, more Drivers with more granular Arts layouts. The sequel introduces Dual Arts, which are high level arts with fancy animations and effects.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II is a fantastic game that includes the rich storytelling and lore that The Legend of Heroes is known for and introduces a battle system that allows players to switch between turn-based and action-based. The sequel looks like it has the potential to be a great time, and with release being a few months out, there is plenty of time to check out the first Trails Through Daybreak to prepare to jump into the sequel on launch day.